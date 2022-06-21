Dr Jawahar Surisetti released an inspirational Hindi song, "Back to School", for the kids

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): Renowned psychologist Dr Jawahar Surisetti recently released an inspirational Hindi song, "Back to School", on the children affected due to school closures during COVID for the last two years and the disintegration of the school system. The song was broadcasted on all music channels like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Gaana, Jio Saavan, etc., on Saturday. The song is also available on youtube- https://youtu.be/LS4FJ1ZdFTs

Talking about the song, Dr Jawahar said, "I received about 300 calls daily from parents in the last two years who were worried about the future and education of their children. Although conditions have improved and many schools are reopening, parents are still afraid to send their kids to the school. In this situation, children are facing many adverse effects of not being able to go to school daily. Many researchers have shown how this break has severely affected the children's education, which will impact their future. The need of the hour is to motivate these children to return to school without pressuring them."



Dr Jawahar has penned this song on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav intending to inspire our future generation, which has been sung by Jagrit, a researcher of Artificial Intelligence. In this song, there is a call to return to school to meet friends and teachers, to get back to those school days. It brings out the emotion of being deprived of that experience of the good old school days.

Dr Jawahar dedicated this song "Back to School" to the nation and the children and hopes it will receive rave reviews like his previous song "India hoon main, Naaz hai" due to the inherent social message. Through the song, he appealed to the schools to create a positive and happy environment for the children where they can study in peace and overcome their fear of school.

