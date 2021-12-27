Dr Jitendra Matlani, a renowned social icon of Dubai conferred with the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award

Dubai (UAE), December 27 (ANI/GIPR): Dr Jitendra Matlani Dubai business tycoon and famous social icon of Dubai has been awarded the most prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award.

The award function was held at one of the most prestigious location Atlantis the Palm Island Dubai in which eminent and iconic personalities from abroad and country were recognised and awarded.

His Excellency Awad Mohammed Sheikh Mogrin was the chief guest of the event. Sheikh Awad in his speech praised Dr Jitendra Matlani for his relentless service towards the community he said Dr Jitendra Matlani apart from his business has been actively participating in social services, specially during the covid pandemic he served the society with his full heart by sending 400 Indians by charter flights from UAE to India when there were no flights and many more things from food and shelter to oxygen concentrators to various part of India.



All guests of honour were present at the event Mohamed Al Ali Managing director First Abu Dhabi Bank. Mr Mohammed Al Banna Senior advisor and group CEO of His Highness Sheikh JumaBIn Maktoum Al Maktoum praised and congratulated Dr Jitendra Matlani for his selfless service towards society.

At the same time, Dr Jitendra Matlani thanked Pandit Suresh Mishra President Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha for Nominating his name and awarding him with the most prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award. This was the 8th edition of Bharat Gaurav award SanskritiYuva Sanstha recognise the most prestigious personalities from the world every year and honours them.

The previous events were held at Parliament and London, and United Nations in America. The Principal Patron of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha, Lokendra Singh Kalvi mentioned that Indians are making their mark in the whole world. we are honored standing under our tricolor national flag and chanting the national anthem in Dubai, we definitely feel proud of the success of Indians in Dubai. While conducting the program on the occasion, Assistant Director, DPR Rajasthan, Govind Pareek, addressed and said that through this Bharat Gaurav Award ceremony, such hidden talents have been brought to the fore, and praised. Those who have made the countryman proud by making a different identity in the whole world.

