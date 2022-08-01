Dr Jitendra Matlani honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award in Dubai

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], August 1 (ANI/GPRC): Dr Jitendra Matlani renowned businessman and social icon of Dubai was felicitated with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award In a gala event Dada Saheb Phalke award function at the prestigious 5-star Habtour Resort Autograph Hotel in Dubai where more than 40 film and television celebrities specially flown into Dubai from Mumbai India to attend the grand award event at the prestigious 5 star Habtour Resort in Marina Dubai. Shyam Jaju BJP national vice President was the chief guest at the event. Dr Jitendra Matlani was felicitated with two awards Global Ambassador of Peace and Social Icon Star of Dubai.

Prahlad Modi, younger brother of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was also the Guest of Honour at the event.

At the event itself, Dr Jitendra Matlani was announced as the Vice president of the Dada Saheb Phalke films award organisation.

Dr Jitendra said it was quite a surprise announcement for me that I have been appointed as the Vice President of the prestigious organisation.

I would like to Thank Kalyan Ji Jana president and founder of the organisation for inviting me as the Guest of Honour and awardee at the excellent and well-organized event. Dr Jitendra Matlani also Thanked Bherav Jain and Ankita Jana for all the respect and honour given to him at the event.



Dr Jitendra Matlani is a renowned businessman and social icon of Dubai. He is also UAE President of World Book of Records London and UAE President of International Human rights organisation. He chairs more than 10 prestigious organisations all over the world.

Dr Jitendra Matlani has done magnificent work during the covid pandemic, he Booked chattered flight in his name from UAE to India and sent almost 400 people back to their homeland, he sent more than 100 oxygen concentrators to various parts of India during the pandemic, earlier also he has been awarded with prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award & prestigious Mahatma Gandhi National Award. He has always been awarded for his selfless dedication towards the Indian community in UAE and back home in India. He is a true son of the motherland soil.

Famous films actress and anchor Simran Ahuja did the anchoring of the event

Amongst the celebrities present at the Dada Saheb Phalke Award event in Dubai were

Darshan Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain, Gauhar Khan, Harman Bajwa, Rakhi Sawant, Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Nikita Rawal, Chinki Minki, Ali Kuli Mirza, Rajesh Puri, Mudassar Khan, Yuvika Choudhury, Gaurav Bajaj, Donald Bhist, Monish Behl, Afsana Khan, Akanksha Puri, Ali Marchant, Sana Ismail Khan, Adnan Sheikh, Abhishek Nigam, Gaurav Bajaj. And many more famous celebrities and business personalities were present at the successful event.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

