Dr Kaushik Patel introduces revolutionary ABC Robo Technique - A revolutionary robotic knee replacement surgery technique

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/SRV): Dr Kaushik Patel has innovated a unique knee replacement technique called ABC Robo Technique, where it states A = Alignment, B = Balance and C = Customize. This method determines a perfect knee alignment by properly balancing it and customising it to fit the user's needs. This cutting-edge robotic procedure will assist him in achieving the finest results and outcomes for robotic knee replacement surgery.

In the realm of robotic joint replacement, ABC Robo Technique will be a ground-breaking innovation. This procedure will help maximise result accuracy with fewer chances of mistakes. The NAVIO Surgical Robot is being used by Dr Kaushik Patel, the first robotic knee replacement surgeon to ever introduce his unique surgical approach.

Dr Kaushik Patel is a robotic knee replacement surgeon based in Surat, India. Robotic knee replacement is comparatively new and offers multitude of benefits including better flexibility and movement in the knee, better balance of the knee, less damage to the surrounding tissue, minimal blood loss, faster recovery, long-lasting artificial joint and better quality of life for the patient.

Knee replacement surgeries are aimed to eradicate the pain and stiffness in the knee joints of patients suffering from severe arthritis. Based on recent statistics, almost 22-39 per cent of the Indian population is suffering from arthritis. Under these conditions, knee replacement surgery has become the norm, especially for senior people. These surgeries increase the patients' quality of life and give them the freedom to enjoy life without being dependent.

Yet almost 20 per cent of the patients who have had knee replacement surgery are not satisfied with the outcome. According to them, the balance and alignment of the knee joint did not improve as per their expectations.

Patient satisfaction after knee replacement surgery is directly related to knee balance and alignment. Malalignment and imbalance in placing the prosthetic or damage to the surrounding muscles and tissue while performing the knee replacement surgery could result in unsatisfactory results. To achieve maximum precision for optimum results needs the kind of stability that is difficult to find in a human hand. The robot-assisted surgery ensures that the surgeon's hand is steady enough to replace the artificial joint without causing damage to the surrounding tissues.

By using the NAVIO surgical system, Dr Kaushik Patel ensures that his patients get the advantage of one of the best robotic knee replacement technologies. After the patient has agreed to the robotic knee replacement surgery, the surgeon characterizes the patient's bone and cartilage through a sequence of landmark collection and point-mapping. A 3D model of the patient's cartilage and bone is captured through direct surface mapping while Dr Kaushik Patel customizes a plan based on the goal of individual patients.



The surgeon is aided by a robotic arm that is connected to the system which already has the patient's bone and cartilage data. This results in better precision, balance, and alignment. Despite the confusing perception about robotic surgery, it is the doctor who is in control of the procedure throughout the surgery. He can also change the predefined plan of the procedure during the surgery if the situation demands it.

Dr Kaushik Patel is an orthopaedic surgeon in Surat and has performed the NAVIO-based robotic knee replacement surgeries many times, with the most successful outcomes.

It is noticeable that imbalance and malalignment of the artificial joint is one of the major reasons for the fast wear and tear and the decreased life of the implant. This is where the robot-assisted knee replacement comes in handy, eliminating judgment errors and leading to long-lasting implant life while giving a natural feel to the prosthetic.

Most of the time, patients resorting to knee replacement surgery are not aware of the other options available to them, like robotic knee replacement surgery that offers a better quality of life. They end up making a choice that does not help them in the long run.

If you are considering knee replacement surgery, with the best results, to get rid of your knee pain and stiffness you can opt for a robotic knee replacement surgery with Dr Kaushik Patel. He is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in robotic knee replacement and is based in Surat, Gujarat.

