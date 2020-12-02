Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital: How COVID Impacts Kidney Transplant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Whole world has been engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is the perfect pandemic. It has the capability to ruin health and it all its facets-physical, mental, social, spiritual, and economic health. The economic health is likely to create a recession in many countries.

As per Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital just because there is a pandemic afoot does not reduce the burden of other disorders. The end-stage renal disorder is one of those illnesses. As patients thus afflicted were not keen to come to the hospital during the time, their conditioned worsened. The dialysis frequency had to be increased temporarily to stabilize their condition. Statistics reveal that the percentage of people with more vulnerabilities related to kidney disease has grown from 25.1% to 56.9% in 2020 due to the pandemic.

At the initial times there was fear both amongst the professionals that COVID-19 was known to drastically reduce the immunity of a patient and then post operatively immune suppressants would have to be exhibited. Thus the 'double whammy' of a patient who gets infection would land into a serious situation that could jeopardize the life of the recipient. Thus, the numbers of transplant feel and correspondingly the number in the dialysis centers increased!!



At this moment the Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital that is approved for renal transplant by the Government of Maharashtra is also taking up the challenge to reassure patients that there will not be a challenge if they choose to go in for a transplant as the hospital has very strict protocols for Infection Control and also COVID as the areas are fully separate and even the staff attending are completely different. Yet the challenge is for the patient to overcome the inhibition and the mind set of getting transplant performed.

Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital was felicitated by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra for its sterling role for the city of Mumbai during the COVID pandemic. Dr. Sujit Chatterjee, CEO - Hiranandani Hospital represented the hospital. He also mentioned that, "We are at the forefront in this war against the COVID-19 virus. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government in this hour of crisis. We have treated a large number of cases, arguably the highest number amongst private hospitals in the city. The hospital was declared a dedicated COVID care hospital."

