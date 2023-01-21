Dr Madhusudan Shastri B.V. was presented with Young Entrepreneur Award by IBE Bharat Startup Awards on National Startup Day

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): In India, business ventures and entrepreneurship have accelerated since the government started encouraging startups. To support Indian entrepreneurs, the prime minister designated January 16 as "National Startup Day" last year. The inaugural National Startup Day 2023 Summit and Bharat Startup Awards were hosted in Bangalore just a few days ago, on January 16, 2023. Such a fortunate occurrence gives them more self-confidence, motivation, and dedication to expanding their firm both domestically and abroad.

Many young business owners participate in this event to receive accolades and appreciation as well as to connect with like-minded peers and talk about the challenges they overcame along the way to their meteoric success. The event was sponsored by the International Brand Equity Magazine along with the MSME Promotion Council and the Asian Startup Ecosystem Leaders' Club--the ASEL Club. Tanveer Ahmed and Dr E. Muthuraman, Chairman of the MSME Promotion Council, were the featured guests at the event honoring the business entrepreneurs.





50 renowned startups, founders, and leaders from across India were honored with IBE Bharat Startup Awards for their rapid expansion. Dr Muthuraman lauded these young leaders and promised to help all entrepreneurs in any way he could, referring to them as the "stems and roots" of India's evolution from a "developing to developed country." The "Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-2023" (South India) was presented to Dr Madhusudan Shastri B.V. for his SM Designing Solutions to advance the Indian economy as well as gain recognition abroad.

Dr Madhusudan Shastri B.V. was born and raised in Mysore, Karnataka, India. He completed both a BBM (Bachelor in Business Management) and an M. Com. Because he had a keen interest in marketing and business. After acquiring 8 years of significant knowledge and experience in business development, consulting, and marketing, he is currently the Co-Founder and Marketing Director of SM Designing Solutions. His company has worked with more than 400 clients worldwide, in 195 countries, 5 states, 10 districts, and many more, including Global Alliant Inc.-- USA, US India SME Council-- USA, Kaveri Kannada Sangha-- USA , AKKA-- USA, Siak Ventures Pvt Ltd-- Hyderabad, India, and Acschem-- Singapore. The Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC) presented SM Designing Solutions with the 2021 Karnataka Business Awards for best IT company in Mysore.

On December 23, 2022, he received an "Honorary Doctorate" in Business Marketing from the World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC), approved by Government of United States of America, State of New York Department of State International Organization at Dusit Thani Dubai (UAE). He also received numerous other awards for expanding his business across the globe, including the ICONS OF ASIA 2022 Award for Contribution at the International Level in New Delhi, India. He believes that this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful career, and that his achievements will continue to grow with each passing year.

