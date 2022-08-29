Dr Mansukh Mandaviya calls for collective efforts to make India a global healthcare leader at India's 1st Padma Doctors Congregation

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/PNN): Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav in sync with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the healthcare changemakers in India since Independence, HEAL Foundation organised 1st of its kind 'Padma Doctors Congregation' to commemorate the accomplishments of Padma Awardee Doctors, who have been instrumental in changing the healthcare landscape in India.

While speaking about the contribution of doctors to the healthcare landscape in India during 'Padma Doctors Congregation' Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder and Chairman, HEAL Foundation said, "Amrit Kaal of Indian Healthcare begins with 'Padma Doctors Congregation'."



While addressing the 'Padma Doctors Congregation' organised by HEAL Foundation in association with BW Healthcare World, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt of India, said, "We can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare with collective efforts in this century. India has huge potential to lead the world in the domain of medicine. During the COVID pandemic, the whole world witnessed India's resilience and its talent to rise to the occasion."



Dr Mandaviya further praised the doctors for the role they played in Government's efforts to cope with the Covid catastrophe that took the whole world unawares. He said people and the government will never forget the role of doctors and health professionals who risked their lives to save people from a deadly virus. He praised India's triumph over corona by making its vaccines and reaching an astronomical number of doses administered. It is high time that India assumed a leadership role in healthcare. India is well on its course to becoming a global hub of healthcare."

Addressing the 'Padma Doctors Congregation', Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Govt, of India, said, "There process of selection of Padma awardees has undergone a sea change as commoners are being bestowed upon by the highest civilian Padma award. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the process of the selection of Padma awards has been changed as the emphasis is not on the name of the nominee, but on their work. Padma awards are now being conferred on the meritorious and real achievers in their respective fields."

As a special guest, Girish Krishnamurthy, MD and CEO, Tata Medical & Diagnostics while addressing the 'Padma Doctors Congregation' paying heartfelt reverence to the accomplishments of the participating Padma Doctors said, "In the last 5-6 years Tata has developed a 'Bridgital' model to bridge the healthcare delivery gaps in India. We have developed the models in sync with the Govt., of India's healthcare models such as the National Digital Health Mission. The overall idea is to connect the patients through technology and reinvent them to bring ease to their lives. On this auspicious occasion, and in the honour of all the Padma Awardee Doctors we pledge to plant a tree in the name of each participating doctor today in whatever location they wish to mark the veracity of this historic congregation."

Concluded Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder of HEAL Health Group, "Despite the challenges of demographic diversity, literacy, remoteness of areas and accessibility India has been up against, the vision, hard work and unwavering commitment of these doctors who put service above themselves have been instrumental in overcoming many of these challenges to making healthcare accessible and affordable to all. Undoubtedly, these doctors are the truest healthcare changemakers that India will be proud of always. And therefore, we are going to organise this gala event to commemorate their achievements and felicitate them for this after 75 years of Independence."

