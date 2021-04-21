Dr Prashant Kalavadiya treats over 1500 COVID-19 patients with a 100 percent success rate

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/ThePRTree): An established dermatologist, Chairman, and Managing Director of Terraocean International Pvt Ltd, Dr Prashant Kalavadiya has treated over 1500 COVID-19 patients with a 100 per cent success rate during the last year.

An awardee for excellence in the medical profession at the British Parliament, Prashant has also been a part of vital research and development in the medical industry.

Leading the industry for the past 15 years, Prashant Kalavadiya has faced the hardest roadblocks of his life with sheer positivity. Taking his multiple ventures to reach the horizons, he never stepped back, hiding away from problems and faced them with a good and winning spirit.



Studying from the borrowed books till 12th standard to establishing multiple International ventures he has come a long way and has set the example for aspiring youngsters. Having no fees to pay in college led him to work at hospitals of different streams. Showing gratitude for his financial crisis he establishes that it had been the biggest teacher in his life. When fellow students around him were busily fathoming the theories of medicine, he was learning and applying those theories and practicals.

Talking about his life, he says, "My experience gained out of compulsion under the adverse circumstances provided me with an unfair advantage and it has been my biggest strength. Winning is all I know and there is no alternative to it except for keep doing what needs to be done to succeed." He has two clinics, and pharmaceutical stores in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Even after achieving remarkable success in his life, he is still very religious about his duties and grateful for all his patients. He is working day in day out to expand Varad Health services on the PAN India level.

Admitting that the lady luck of his wife has turned out in his favor, Prashant states that his wife has been her backbone in all the success. He is also working as an overseas director for a UK-based company and also closely associated with multiple other organizations. Aspiring to establish his beverages company on an international level, he plans to bring in the best innovations to the country. Being a big animal lover, he wants to establish a shelter for them in the coming years. He acknowledges all that life has given him and feels that the journey has just started and he has to take plunges into the future to make his dreams come true.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

