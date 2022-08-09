Dr Rahul Shinde bags the Zee Digital National Achievers Award 2022 for the Most promising fitness brand GymZo

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): Rahul Shinde, a successful businessman, wrestler, boxer and fitness coach, was bestowed with the prestigious Zee National Achiever Award 2022 for his outstanding contribution and innovation in the Indian fitness industry on July 28, 2022. He is the Founder and Director of Pune-based fitness brand GymZo International as well as the founder of 'Xtreme group of industries in the automobile sector.

The National Achievers' Awards 2022 event was organised by Zee digital, the most prominent digital network in India, at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, to recognise some of the most extraordinary trailblazers who had given, advocated and volunteered for a better tomorrow with their intellect, grit and path-breaking performance.

The glittering event witnessed eminent personalities and leaders from all sectors, including Entertainment, Hospitality, Auto, Retail, Real estate, Fashion, Jewellery, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Startups, etc. Famous TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani hosted the gala night.



When asked about the world-class health and fitness education in the country, the fitness pro said, "India lacks the proper fitness education and guidance segment. Very few institutes offer research proof and science-based programs and courses starting from the foundation level to the master' level. Presently India needs a perfect platform like Gymzo IABF for professionals that can offer the right education to Indian trainers to match their international counterparts."

Aligned with industry standards and curated with customised needs, science-backed fitness courses arm students/trainers with the proper technical, effective communication and client management skills. The primary objective of developing and running such fitness institutions is to help provide the knowledge, tools, and motivation needed to help people start living their healthiest and best life.

Dr Rahul also talked about his inspirational journey from being labelled as a disabled person to rising to odds of becoming the finest fitness trainer in India. Undeterred by his 45% disability by birth, the man has not only achieved unbelievable results in wrestling and boxing but also proved himself as a dynamic entrepreneur. The visionary fitness trainer has extensively researched Isometric resistance training and Kickboxing for Fitness.

Rahul was awarded for propagating Kickboxing Benefits for Health and Fitness through his most promising fitness Brand- GymZo Fitness Beauty and Fitness INC. This training academy offers a range of professional training courses in fitness and beauty--the specialised academy mentors superb gym trainers and professionals in cosmetology. The trainer who has done exceptionally well in the fitness training field has become India's fifth fitness coach to win this prestigious award in the health segment.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

