Dr. Rajesh Atulkar awarded the Brands Impact India's Best Doctors Award 2022 by Actress Ameesha Patel

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr. Rajesh Atulkar, Block Medical Officer at Betul District, Madhya Pradesh, has been awarded the India's Best Doctors Award 2022 for Most Trusted Sonologist in Madhya Pradesh, presented by Actress Ameesha Patel.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, India's Best Doctors Awards are organized to recognize the efforts of doctors and healthcare organizations in making our healthcare system one of the best in the world. The awards are bestowed upon public and private undertakings, Government and Semi-Government departments, and even organizations and individual doctors and professionals who have made it big in the healthcare sector.



Dr. Rajesh Atulkar is a Physician & Sonologist, serving as Block Medical Officer in State Health in Betul District, Madhya Pradesh. An MBBS and Diploma in Ultra Sonography, he has been continuously working in backward & tribal areas in the State for the past two decades. He is widely known for his contribution and work during natural calamities, especially in 2001 earthquake, working in remote and backward areas to provide quality medical services to people unable to afford the same.





With excellent leadership skills, he has continuously been managing health issues in backward areas in spite of shortage of resources and has willingly passed on many opportunities to move to Metropolitan cities to work in backward areas with lack of resources, something only a person truly dedicated to his profession can do.



He has also served 24x7 during the COVID-19 Pandemic, working as a One-Man Army to save the life of several infected persons, being the single allopathic doctor present in his area, thereby, decreasing mortality rate in his district. As a leader, he is highly motivating and inspiring to health care professionals of all levels including the front-line workers, guiding them to strive to provide for quality medical services to the community.

Dr. Atulkar is a member of 5 International USG Societies, viz. Royal College of Radiologist, International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology, European Society of Radiology, IMAIOS, USA and Radiopaedia. He is also the District President of International Human Rights Organization and his heart and soul reside in his patients, providing free obstetrics sonography & Geriatric to the below poverty line patients.

India's Best Doctors Awards (IBDA) winners have made a significant difference in their patients' lives through their dedication to achieve the highest levels of excellence in their offerings and the awards have honoured India's several top doctors, clinics, hospitals and healthcare companies. The winners of the awards are selected through a refined process wherein the best performers in the sector are identified and a critical evaluation is conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls.

India's Best Doctors Awards 2022, a celebration to recognize and honour the doers and pioneers in the healthcare sector, graced by Dr. Dilip Donekar as the Guest of honour and held on 6th November 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, were a huge success.

