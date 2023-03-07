Dr. Rashel launches 'Colors of Equity' Campaign ahead of Holi and Women's Day

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr. Rashel, a beauty and wellness brand offering high-performance and high-quality products at an affordable range for over a decade, has announced the launch of its Holi combined with Women's Day campaign 'equity">Colors of Equity' with hashtag #EmbraceTheEquity as both the occasions fall on the same day. The Campaign promotes the brand's philosophy of 'Life is BeYOUtiful' which promotes a beautiful state of mind and encourages people to have beautiful thinking away from all the negativities.

For this campaign, Dr. Rashel has joined forces with the International Women's Day theme to sensitize people about the importance of equity and explain the difference between equity and equality. Equity means opportunities or resources given according to the need of the particular person whereas equality refers to the same level of opportunities or resources given to a group of persons, irrespective of their needs. Equality is the goal, and equity is the means to get there. Through the process of equity, we can reach equality. That is why Dr. Rashel provides skincare, haircare and bodycare solutions as per the specific need of a specific customer.

Through this campaign, the brand promotes the idea of inclusion and a sense of belonging because beauty is not a reflection of your external self, beauty is what's within.

Talking about the campaign, Pravin Bera, Co-founder, Dr. Rashel said, "Dr. Rashel believes in the principle of equity and offers skincare products that are tailored to the individual needs of its customers. For instance, the brand offers Dr. Rashel Vitamin C Serum for dull skin, Aloe Vera Cream for sensitive skin, and a Hyaluronic Face Pack for dry skin. The campaign captures this essence and highlights the concept of 'equity">Colors of Equity' for Holi and International Women's Day. The campaign aims to celebrate #EmbraceTheEquity and create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive world for all, just like Dr. Rashel's product line. Hence, the business hopes to develop an emotional connection with the audience through this campaign by valuing their preferences and choices."

"In order to celebrate their beautiful minds, women are encouraged by our Women's Day campaign with exciting offers. Dr. Rashel has one of the widest range of products with over 20 product categories and 300 SKUs which defines how we value the audience's preferences and choices. That is how 'equity">Colors of Equity' came into the picture as we have products based on the requirement of each customer. We hope to forge an emotional connection with our customers through this campaign," said Devji Hathiyani, Co-founder, Dr. Rashel.



Furthermore, the brand is offering a BOGO offer in 3 categories - Scrub, Sunscreen and Face Wash from March 1 until the end of campaign which is 8th March as these are the most important products for Holi. So, this Holi and Women's Day, celebrate the colours of equity with Dr. Rashel and create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive world for all.

Inspired to make affordable, high-quality products for skin care, body care, and hair care, Dr. Rashel has embarked on a journey of creating something special and is fast emerging as a leader in the beauty and wellness industry in India. It has embraced the diversity of the country and consciously developed personal care products that are suitable for different Indian skin types and weather conditions. Aligning itself with the Make in India movement, it has established its state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India. From procuring quality raw materials to making the final product, it has complete quality control over its products and is on par with international standards.

It has been in business for over a decade and has been fortunate enough to touch and better the lives of countless customers. Its passion for helping people through its products has led to a pan-India presence through offline and online marketplaces. Its personal care range of Beauty Elixirs are made with 100 per cent naturally derived actives and are a perfect combination of science and nature. The dynamic line of its quality skincare, hair care, and body care products are clean, safe, dermatologically tested, FDA-approved, and free from SLS, parabens, silicones, or mineral oils.

For more information, please visit website dr.rashel.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

