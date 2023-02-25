Dr Rishabh Verma, Founder and CEO of Nutrillion Health LLP with his powerful team working on advancement in the field of Nutrigenetics Nutrition Planning

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsReach): In today's world where everyone is hustling, growing in every aspect of life has become everyone's important goal. Health is often overlooked and undervalued and all we care about is money, and more money! Of course, money can buy a lot of things. But what about health? Can money buy health? It is high time we realize the importance of healthy living. No one can deny that Health is truly the real wealth.

In the recent years prevalence of lifestyle diseases has reached alarming proportions. This is due to rapid economic development and increasing westernization of lifestyle in the past few decades.

According to the World Health Organisation, India accounts for at least one-fifth of the 17.9 million cardiovascular disease-related deaths globally, especially in the younger generation. Obesity has increased at a national level from 21 percent to 24 percent among women, and 19 percent to 23 percent among men. One in every four Indians is now obese, shows official data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5. There are currently close to 80 million people with diabetes in India and this number is expected to increase to 135 million by 2045

According to experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, celiac disease affects close to six to eight million people in India. Celiac disease is now seen as one of the emerging health epidemics,

Gut-related issues are also on the rise in India. The major reasons for this are irregular and unhealthy eating habits, bad lifestyle and lack of physical exercise and less physical activities.

So Personalized nutrition is the demand for today's declining health situation across the world. Personalized nutrition is an approach that uses genetic, phenotypic, medical, nutritional, and other relevant information about individuals to deliver more specific healthy eating guidance and other nutritional products and services. It incorporates guidelines that are specific to your health concerns and is more effective than generic approaches. The ultimate goal for personalized food is to recommend a diet according to one's genetic make-up. Nutrients we consume may affect our genes and also genes can influence the response of the body to nutrients. Personalized nutrition looks at this complex interaction of nutrients and genes.

Personalized nutrition is just like bespoke clothes which are tailor-made only for you.



Nutrillion redesigns personalized nutrition for a healthier lifestyle in India.

Nutrillion is a registered trademark of Nutrillion Health LLP. Nutrillion is a ground-breaking innovation by Dr. Rishabh Verma. Nutrillion is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization that is registered and recognized by the Government of India under Startup India and is also an MSME registered under the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. We have a global presence in countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom for our genetic and gut microbiome testing, personalized nutrition plans. We have our own software to provide customized nutritional plans to our clients and ensure the quality in our services.

Nutrillion is science-based and research-based organization. It provides genetically based individualized nutrition, therapeutic plans, according to the genetic, gut microbiota and medical conditions, Cancer Nutrition, Pregnancy Nutrition, Sports and Kids Nutrition plan. In accordance with reports and demands, we also provide advice on dietary supplements. In order to bring out the best in our clients, we have a proficient team that comprises chief nutritionists, nutritionists, research assistants, senior researchers, and counsellor for the extended genetic code who are working together as its foundation.

We support you in achieving your broader, more health-related goals, rather than just focusing on a single desired outcome. The notion that "it's not a diet, but rather a lifestyle" is one we support. Dr Rishabh Verma is the name that you can trust if you are burdened with health ailments and looking for solutions to live a healthier lifestyle. He is a Professional nutritionist and specialist health coach, Genetic Nutritionist specialist, Sports nutritionist, Qualified Diabetes educator, cancer nutritionist, Gut-health expert, qualified body building trainer Motivational Counsellor. He received Honorary Doctorate in Nutrition Science in 2021. He most recently received award and got featured in India's most prestigious magazine- Business Outreach as Entrepreneur of the year 2022 for his commendable working model and innovative thinking. He has also received Young Entrepreneur of the year 2022 at Icons of Asia award ceremony.

His main philosophy of life is to Think Beyond Thinking and Imagine Beyond Imagination.

People are now recognizing the relevance of family history to health and food being integral part of related solutions. There is not a one-size-fits-all diet. Genetics, family history, diagnoses, sustainability, and more factors influence what is the best diet for someone. There is overall growth of personalized nutrition due to increased demand of healthy lifestyle, conscious food choices and preventive health measures along with customization in the food and medicine sectors. Personalized nutrition helped people to make bigger and more appropriate changes to their diets than the conventional healthy eating advice.

