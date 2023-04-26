Dr Sameer Bhati initiates Free Medical Services for Char Dham Pilgrims with Six Sigma

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): Inaugural Ceremony of Free Medical Services for Char Dham Yatris was organized by Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Services & Star Wellness & Care Foundation. Chief Guests Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttrakhand, Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Soldier Welfare, Agriculture and Rural Development, Government of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj, Tourism Minister, along with Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj, Medical Director, Six Sigma, Dr Anita Bhardwaj & Dr Sameer Bhati, Founder & Director, Star Wellness & Care Foundation, flagged off the Medical Vans equipped with Medical Facilities. The Char Dham Yatra began on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. This time the state government is making every possible effort to make the Chardham Yatra smooth & safe for devotees. The pilgrims will get the best health services on the Yatra Route. CM Dhami appreciated the efforts & commitment of the medical team of Six Sigma & Star Foundation towards serving the Pilgrims every year with continued medical services.



On this occasion, Dr Sameer Bhati, Director, Star Wellness & Care Foundation, represented a memento to the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and the entire team united in pledging to serve society with medical services whenever required. Talking about the Free Health Facility, the Founder of the Star Foundation Dr Sameer Bhati, said that, "These well-equipped medical vans will be very useful for delivering good testing facilities & diagnosis at remote locations, especially in the hilly areas. Due to the adverse climatic conditions, many devotees need such quick & easy-to-avail medical facilities on their way to this holy trip. We are blessed to have such an opportunity to serve these people in need."

Sharing his views about the Campaign, Dr Bhati said, "Star Wellness & Care Foundation is entirely committed towards Health & Happiness of the people of our nation. We are happy to support Six Sigma in serving the devotees with the Free Health Facility under our campaign Star Healthy India Mission. We will keep taking such steps for Health Initiatives in various geographies so as to make Health Services easily accessible to all."

