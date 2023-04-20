Dr Sanjay Chaudhary was honoured with the Ophthalmologist of the Year award 2023

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/GPRC): India is home to over 1.3 billion people, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 62 million people in India are affected by some form of visual impairment. Many of these cases are preventable or treatable, but access to eye care services remains a challenge for many people, particularly in rural areas.

Eye doctors in India play a crucial role in addressing this challenge by providing comprehensive eye care services to patients and preventing visual impairment by promoting eye health education and raising awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups.

Fortunately, India also has a wealth of highly skilled and experienced ophthalmologists (eye doctors). Every year, various ophthalmologists receive recognition and awards for their exceptional work and contributions to the field. This year, Dr Sanjay Chaudhary was honored with the Ophthalmologist of the Year award by Hindustan Times at HT City - Crowns of Delhi Award 2023.



Dr Sanjay Chaudhary is a renowned ophthalmologist, a leading expert in cataract and refractive surgery has over 35 years of experience in the field. Dr Chaudhary is the founder of the 7 Sight Foundation, a charity eye care hospital that has provided free comprehensive eye check-ups and treatment to over 4,000 patients from around Delhi and the National Capital Region.

His contributions to the field of ophthalmology have helped many patients regain their vision and lead a better quality of life. His dedication to his patients and the field of ophthalmology is what sets him apart and makes him the best ophthalmologist of the year.

