Dr Sanjay Gupta, Ashish Bhutani and HS Singh bag ET Inspiring Leaders Awards North 2022

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eminent personalities of the business world were honoured with ET Inspiring Leaders Awards North 2022 for their significant contribution to the industry and society. At this esteemed awards ceremony held in New Delhi, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Ramagya Group, Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, Bhutani Group and HS Singh, Founder & Director, Radius Synergies International Limited were bestowed with the esteemed awards for being game-changers in their respective fields.

Speaking on winning the ET Inspiring Leaders North 2022 award, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Ramagya Group said, "I'm deeply pleased and honoured to have received this esteemed award and it will always be dear to me. Our commitment and responsibilities towards delivering excellence in education have been further strengthened with this recognition." A true living example of transforming adversity into opportunity, Dr Gupta has risen from a humble beginning to become an eminent entrepreneur of the country today. He established Ramagya Group with a mission to spawn world class ambience for the delivery of high quality education as per the 'global pedagogical standards'.

Another visionary leader Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer, Bhutani Group won ET Inspiring Leaders North 2022 award for excellence in the field of real estate. Under his astute command, Bhutani Group has built strong brand value resulting in unwavering customer trust and commitment. Accepting the award with sheer humility, Bhutani said, "I'm delighted to receive this award and for this glorious achievement I would like to thank all members of Bhutani Group. I dedicate this award to my entire team for their hard work."



Founder, technology evangelist and a serial entrepreneur HS Singh, Founder & Director, Radius Synergies International Limited while receiving ET Inspiring Leaders North 2022 award said, "It's certainly a very proud and humbling experience to receive an esteemed accolade on such a prestigious platform. Let me take this opportunity to thank the entire team members of Radius Synergies for extending their unflinching support to me in my journey." An industry thought leader, Singh is an inspiration to every member of the organization for his extreme patience and exemplary creativity. Under his guidance Radius Group has seen extraordinary growth and recognition in the IoT/M2M, automation, infrastructure, energy and fibre communication.

All these industry leaders have worked hard to reach milestones all their way. While they have inspired and motivated their counterparts, ET Inspiring Leaders Awards North 2022 celebrated and recognised their efforts aptly at a time when more and more entrepreneurs are required to emerge as a driver of economic growth in India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

