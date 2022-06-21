Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman IIHM awarded Times Visionary Leader of the Year

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Applauding his pioneering vision of giving a whole new dimension to hospitality education and training, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder Chairman and Chief Mentor of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) was awarded the Times Men of the Year as Times Visionary Leader. This prestigious award added to his long list of pathbreaking achievements, most of which have been pioneering initiatives in the field of hospitality education. His latest accomplishment includes his unique initiative to closely connect academia with industry experts.

Prof David Foskett, MBE, hospitality educator and Chairman of International Hospitality Council (IHC), London, said on the occasion, "The award has come at a very important juncture when the historic marriage between the largest and prestigious hotel group in the world, Marriott Group and IIHM, a universally respected leader of hospitality management education has just taken place. This initiative will create wider and better opportunities for IIHM students across the world. The award presented to Dr Suborno Bose is well deserving as he is a true visionary in the field of hospitality education, who has changed the relationship between hospitality academia and the industry."

The MoU was signed by Dr Suborno Bose and Gaurav Singh, Market Vice President, East India and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. On the occasion, Singh said, "Marriott and IIHM have done many things together and this MoU will further celebrate this partnership and bridge the gap between academia and industry and create future talent in the hospitality industry. IIHM has been leading in the education platform of the hospitality industry and for us to partner and try to further enhance the education levels, ensure that we can have internships and eventually create job opportunities in our portfolio of hotels."

IIHM, in association with the British Council, organised Bilateral Education Engagement by signing an agreement with five leading universities from the UK. A top-notch UK delegation arrived at the IIHM Global Campus to sign an agreement to identify education, research and innovation as the important pillars of bilateral engagement.



The British delegation included representatives of leading UK universities, including Tracy Ann Bhamra, Senior Vice Principal, Royal Holloway, University of London, Sarah Louise Brown, Associate Dean, Internationalisation, University of Bath, Paul Marshall, Pro- Vice-Chancellor (Careers and Enterprise), University of East London, Dr Anthony Manning, Director and Dean for Global and Lifelong Learning, University of Kent, Piruthivi Sukumar, Pro Dean International, University of Leeds, Eduardo Ramos, Head of Transnational Education UUKi.

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real-time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

