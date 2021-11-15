Dr. Sucheta Vanjari, TIGP's Mrs. India Second Runner-Up, is all set to make her debut in the glamour industry

New Delhi (India), November 15 (ANI/PNN): Dr Sucheta Vanjari, a Periodontal Surgeon who won the second runner up place of Mrs. India-2021 (Season-1) at The International Glamour Project (TIGP), is getting ready to make her debut in the glamour industry.

"I am not only a jack of all trades but aim to master them as well," says Dr. Sucheta Vanjari, 32, who is a passionate Periodontal Surgeon and a National Periodontology Speaker.

Dr. Sucheta was recently crowned at the hands of Celina Jaitley, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, Radhakrishnan Pillai, and Yuvraj Walmiki, as the 2nd RU at the prestigious TIGP® pageant that not only recognizes inner beauty but also helps women work on it and bring the best out of themselves.

Trained under Dr. Akshata Prabhu, the CEO of TIGP® and her team, this all-rounder was also crowned as the Glamorous Public Speaker by Sabira Merchant.

Dr. Sucheta tells us that the Gold Medal she secured for herself in the MUHS Periodontology post-graduate exam in 2016 worked like a wonder for her. She quickly found herself carving her way to being one of the nation's youngest Periodontology speakers. She is also a motivational speaker who strives to promote mental health and women's empowerment through her initiative called Soulseed.

Along with being a motivational speaker, she is also an artist, a writer, a model, and a dancer. Her mission in life, she feels, is to motivate and inspire others by her actions and words.



Recently Dr. Sucheta judged the Season 2 Auditions for TIGP. She also graced the social event of "Supporting Girl Orphans & Supporting COVID Frontline Warriors" as the Guest of Honour at Navi Mumbai.

Dr. Sucheta will be seeing a year of International opportunities ahead with The International Glamour Project.

She has been honoured with more than 10 awards in her professional career. She is the Founder of Dental Roadmap, a platform that gives students knowledge and perspectives about Dentistry.

Her goal in life is to become an international motivational speaker and an inspiration to many.

Dr. Sucheta began exploring the glamour world in 2018 when she got her first modeling assignment. Ever since, she has modelled for and endorsed various brands. She is also keen on exploring the film industry with a special interest in historic, women-centric and impactful roles.

Talking about her dental career, Dr. Sucheta says, I teach at Sinhgad Dental College, Pune and work as a Consultant at clinics as well. This aspect of her life is something she will not compromise on, as dentistry and teaching are very important to her.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

