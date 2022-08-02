Dr Sudhir Giri receives "The Legend of Uttar Pradesh Award" adding another feather to his cap

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): On July 24, 2022, a special program was organized by the News18 Network, in Lucknow. News18 TV channel UP Uttarakhand identified the names of those personalities in the program "The Legend of Uttar Pradesh", who along with building their own identities in various arenas have also shown a new direction to society with their endeavors. All the heroes who have made outstanding contributions to the progress of the state of UP were honored at this event. The purpose of this program was to have discussions on the challenges related to the education system, health care infrastructure, and economic growth of Uttar Pradesh. As well as, to share thoughts on the changes and strategies necessary for the growth of the state.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak graced the event with his presence as the chief guest. The main purpose of organizing this program was to honor 22 celebrities who have attained record-breaking achievements in various fields. To appreciate the remarkable contributions made by all the stalwarts who have touched the zenith of success with their unbreakable spirits, helping make the state of Uttar Pradesh stand out on a national level.

Dr Sudhir Giri the Chancellor Shri Venkateswara University received "The Legend of Uttar Pradesh Award", by Brajesh Pathak. Dr Sudhir Giri was grateful for being invited on stage in the program "Savarta Aaj, Surakshit Kal", a program based on education and healthcare. When Dr Sudhir Giri was asked about the vision and mission behind starting a university in a rural area, he said that the area, Gajraula, where the Shri Venkateshwara University is situated in a rural area, and Dr Giri's vision and mission is to take education towards the village, his aim is to provide good education to the children of the rural area. He had ventured into the domain of education, for the same reason, i.e. to provide affordable education and healthcare to the deprived and weaker sections of society. He explained the importance of the decentralization of education in rural areas.



Dr Giri has always believed that education and healthcare are the two most vital things for an individual's growth. So many deserving students who have the capacity to take India to global heights are deprived of good education due to a lack of finances, and Dr Giri has been trying to bridge this very gap, through his constant efforts and endeavors in the educational domain. Along with Shri Venkateshwara University, Dr Sudhir has also established many other schools and educational institutions across the country.

Another very important factor that plays a pivotal role in the development of a nation is a good healthcare system and towards this, Dr Giri has been working tirelessly to provide good medical facilities to all, especially in the rural areas. In the last COVID period, the medical staff of the Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences, a multispecialty hospital, established by Dr. Giri, did not charge anything for treatment, as a result of which, so many lives could be saved during the harrowing times of the pandemic. When the pandemic hit India, VIMS created a record by curing over 2000 corona patients during the first wave of Corona.

When India was affected by the second wave, Doctors and healthcare workers worked vigorously, and as a result, VIMS was among the institutes that recorded the lowest number of deaths in the country. India administered 100 crore doses in October only because of the unstinting efforts and initiatives taken by institutes like VIMS, that acted as dedicated vaccination centers. Dr Sudhir Giri closely monitored their functioning and constantly worked with the healthcare officials in achieving the huge target of curing 2000 Covid patients, without worrying about his own safety. Along with affordable healthcare facilities, Dr. Sudhir also gets health camps organized from time to time where patients suffering from various ailments can receive, cost-free medical facilities which are available nowadays in hospitals like ECG, Blood Tests, Maternity, Oncology, Radiotherapy, Radiology, especially to the economically weaker people of the country who can neither afford nor have any access to the basic healthcare services or information about the diseases they might be suffering with.

Dr Sudhir Giri also said that in order to make the colleges and educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh, distinguished, on a national and international level, the government must do better planning especially for the universities and medical colleges that need to be established in rural areas. He enlisted some of the basic facilities that should be provided, such as lodging and other basic amenities for teachers and doctors in medical colleges and universities, so that they can stay on campus and provide good education and medical facilities more efficiently. The event proved to be quite informative and also highlighted some of the pressing issues that need addressing in the educational and healthcare fields.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

