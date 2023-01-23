Dr Sujata Seshadrinathan receives Women's Entrepreneur of the Year award for the SAARC region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): First Lady of Sri Lanka, Prof Maithree Wickremesinghe honoured Dr Sujata Seshadrinathan, Director of Basiz Fund Services, with the 'Women's Entrepreneur of the Year award for the SAARC region' at a ceremony held under the aegis of the Women's Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Sri Lanka. Dr Sujata Seshadrinathan is a software, finance, and accounting specialist who has created automated technology solutions and products for accounting applications in the fund business, as well as Legal Tech.

Dr Sujata Seshadrinathan, a Fund Administration business leader, has effectively incorporated a strong mix of dignity, knowledge, and elegance into her exceptional professional presence. Dr Sujata has extensive expertise in the IT/ITES business. She has close to two decades of expertise in Technical/Domain Training, Business Process Management, Process Control, and Product Development, giving her a 360-degree view on delivering top-notch solutions to complex problems. Dr Sujata, who is both innovative and ambitious, has made her mark by receiving two patents for her high-end intellectual property solutions. She has also been expertly managing Basiz's customised investment portfolio for the past 13 years.

"As I receive this wonderful honour, I am overtaken by a sensation of incredible pride and appreciation. I was reminded that, while this is an honour for me, it is also a reward for the individuals and institutions that have assisted me in reaching this point. I dedicate this award to every Indian woman who is transforming our nation into a powerhouse of opportunity and progress, and I am honoured by the privilege of representing us all," said Dr Sujata Seshadrinathan, Director of Basiz Fund Services.

"Women's Chamber of Industry and Commerce,Sri Lanka, is an organisation founded by visionaries devoted to promoting female entrepreneurs and their economic contributions," Dr Sujata further added. "The organisation genuinely exemplifies strong and forward-thinking mindsets that aim to reinvent industry best practices. They are raising the standard for future generations of female entrepreneurs, and I am honoured to be a part of such an inspiring movement."



Dr Sujata Seshadrinathan is a professional with a Doctorate in Business Administration from SP Jain School of Global Management, Singapore/India with Dean's List Merit Scholarship. Her focus areas include Innovation Management and Blockchain Adoption. Dr Sujata Seshadrinathan is expertly qualified to lead the company, Basiz Fund Services, as Director - of IT, Product & Process and is a major Shareholder. Her two decades of experience in software design and development and fund administration services provide a solid foundation for her triumph as a global leader in fund administration.

Basiz Fund Service Private Limited, an Ops Global Singapore Company, is in operation for the last 18 years. It is engaged in the business of providing, among other services, fund administration, fund accounting, financial reporting, high-end fintech products and services, CRM & automated legal software products, taxation - USA, India & Singapore, financial statements compilation, outsourcing of accounting and book-keeping, AML/KYC, middle office services and management consulting services.

Basiz has a history of handling assignments with an AUA of over USD 500 billion and exposure to over 30,000 financial statements backed by sound state-of-the-art technologies. Having processed thousands of NAV computations and processes of divergent nature, with high level of complexities, Basiz has an extensive knowledge pool capable of handling the most challenging situations and bringing solutions to its clients covering a variety of asset classes, accounting standards and instrument structures. It also has multilingual skills and processes statements based on data received in English, French, Italian, Hebrew and German languages and have the ability to source skill sets in other languages to provide the necessary customer support. This is achieved with the strength of its 180 plus highly skilled resources of three different nationalities based across four offices in India (Chennai, Mumbai, Gandhinagar GIFT City - India's first offshore financial centre, and Tripura), apart from offices in Singapore, Bahrain and the United States.

For more than 30 years, the Women's Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WCIC) has been actively working to maximize the economic contribution of Sri Lanka's women entrepreneurs and professionals. Established in 1985 by a group of especially forward-thinking entrepreneurs, the WCIC has since achieved a strong reputation for high standards and for advancing its mission of emboldening and strengthening female power.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

