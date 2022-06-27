Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala bags Taj Mrs Universe title at a beauty pageant

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI/PNN): Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala has bagged the title of Taj Mrs Universe 2022 at a beauty pageant organised in Agra.

The grand finale event of the beauty pageant was organised by the Planet Group at Agra. Among many contestants, Dr Thejo Kumari was announced as the title winner of Taj Mrs Universe 2022.

Dr Thejo has made progress in every field she has ventured, be it business, philanthropy, beauty pageants, education, spirituality, and many more. She has excelled and brought laurels to the country with innumerable awards and citations to her credit.



Dr Thejo is in her 40s and about six feet tall and has achieved recognition internationally and globally. She has won the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award, Real Super Woman Award, Super Woman Social Entrepreneur Award, Rashtriya Gourav Award, the Most Inspirational Woman from India Award, Global Iron Lady Award, and Dr B. R. Ambedkar National Award, and the Rashtriya Prerana Award.

Dr Thejo won the titles of Ms India Glam Icon Winner, Ms India International Winner 2022, and Ms Asia Universe 2022, thanks to her endearing personality and great height. All of these titles were awarded in addition to Ms India's main title. She has won several beauty awards, including the most inspirational award in India, the Influencer Award, the Extraordinary Woman Award, the Wisdom Award, and the Blissful Queen Award.

"I worked very hard for the Mrs Universe title," Dr Thejo Kumari said. "I worked hard to lose a lot of weight to be more presentable for the contest, which featured several younger ladies. Being in my early 40s and competing for the title seemed like a far-fetched dream. Still, I accepted the challenge that lasted five days and included several rounds of competitions that determined the final winner."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

