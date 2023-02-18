Dreamz Yatra launches New Kolkata Holiday Package for 1 Night 2 Days starting at Rs 2999 per person

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsReach): Kolkata, also referred to as the "City of Joy," is the ideal fusion of the historical and contemporary periods. Kolkata is constantly crowded with visitors and residents, especially during its book fairs, art exhibitions, concerts, and the well-known Durga Puja.

We will take you on a cab tour of all the top attractions in Kolkata, including the Belur Math, Mother Teresa's House, Howrah Bridge, Marble Palace, Victoria Memorial, St. John's Church, and Birla Planetarium.

The capital of the Indian state of West Bengal and formerly known as Calcutta, Kolkata is affectionately referred to as the Cultural Capital of India. Kolkata tours provide a lot to see and do, whether it's strolling around the Memorial's lovely grounds or jogging over the Maidan's wide area. Enjoy inexpensive vacations in Kolkata, a vibrant city that fuses contemporary sophistication with classic charm. Without seeing New Market and Gariahat Market and without indulging in the phuchkas and delicacies served in China Town, your trip to Kolkata would not be complete.

The capital of West Bengal is Kolkata, formerly Calcutta, and is situated on the Hooghly River's east bank. Kolkata, which is aptly known as the "Cultural Capital of India," successfully conserved its rich culture and customs, which are still alive and well today.

Due to its lively cultural diversity, which is evident in the city of Kolkata's music, art, literature, and theatre, it is a must-visit location.

Best Places to Visit in Kolkata tour package for 1 night

Howrah Bridge

A visit to Kolkata would be completed without stopping at this marvel of engineering, the Howrah Bridge, which spans the Hooghly River. Your journey of Kolkata wouldn't be complete without stopping at the iconic, powerful suspension-type cantilever bridge that connects Howrah and Kolkata, now known as Rabindra Setu. All Kolkata travel packages allow you to see the amazing bridge made without nuts and bolts!

Victoria Memorial

This impressive structure, which is spread across 57 acres of land, draws more than 20 lakh tourists each year as part of their Kolkata packages. It is the pride of the city, including 21 impeccably kept gardens, 3,900 artworks, and 28,394 artefacts.

Vidyasagar Setu

The Second Hooghly Bridge in Kolkata is a destination on a fascinating tour of Kolkata. Similar to its predecessor, it connects Howrah and Kolkata. It is included on all tours of Kolkata and is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India.

The Science City

A must-see during the Kolkata package is The Science City, which was built by the National Council of Science Museums and is a prestigious example of excellent work. In all Kolkata packages highlighting science and technology, it is a must-visit location for all age groups. This project, which was begun in 1997 and spans 49.6 acres of land, is one of the top tourist destinations in Kolkata.

Salt Lake Stadium

This stadium, which was once known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, was constructed in 1984 to hold football games because Kolkata is the Indian football nation. All Kolkata trip packages are completed without a visit to the second-largest football stadium in the world, despite the fact that India hasn't yet achieved success in international soccer.



Top Things to Doing Kolkata holiday package for 1 night

Marvel at the Sunderbans

Wildlife lovers must include Sunderbans in their Kolkata itinerary. During the Kolkata trip package, visitors can see glimpses of the Royal Bengal Tigers as well as a variety of flora and animals at the UNESCO site, which is the largest estuarine mangrove in the world.

Visit Kalighat and the Dakshineshwar Temple.

You must include a visit to these two Hindu temples in your travel itinerary for Kolkata. Despite the fact that Kolkata tour packages require you to go from one end of the city to the other, both temples are devoted to Goddess Kali. Kalighat is in the centre of the city, whereas Dakshineshwar is on the river's edge. Give your spiritual essence wings with a fantastic Kolkata vacation package.

Park Street Shopping

The city's unique and unrivalled charm is due to the presence of the classical and imposing quintessence in every street, across the length and breadth of the city, which you may explore in your Kolkata packages. When visiting Kolkata, Park Street shopping is every shopper's ultimate fantasy. With a wide variety of goods available, including handicrafts, books, souvenirs, traditional sarees, sweets, and more, this area is a buyers' paradise for Kolkata travel packages.

Take a Tram Ride

This formerly common mode of transportation is still in use in Kolkata and is inexpensively included in your tour of the city. Make the most of sightseeing in Kolkata's old-world charm by concluding your tour packages with a trip on this creaky tram.

Visit Mandarmani

An emerging beach community called Mandarmani is located close to Kolkata, West Bengal. It has a great deal of potential to establish itself as a top-tier travel destination because of its first-rate amenities and comforts. Away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, Mandarmani is a terrific spot to be because to its beautiful environment, sand beaches, and incredible air of luxury. A crazy high-speed ride on the beach at Mandarmani, which is possibly the longest motorable beach in India, may provide you the ultimate thrill together with some time to relax at the beach.

Gangasagar

The island of Gangasagar, often referred to as "Sagardwip," is situated in the Ganges delta. This location, which offers a beautiful view of the Gulf of Bengal and River Ganges merging, is revered by many pilgrims. The Ganges passes through Gangotri before heading westward and eventually merging with the sea in the Gulf of Bengal.

Around the season of "Makar Sankranti," hundreds of people take a Gangasagar travel package to partake in ritual bathing and religious ceremonies.

Mayapur (ISCKON Temple)

The Kolkata tour package gives you the chance to marvel at the rushing Ganges meeting the continental shelf of the Bay of Bengal, which is aural bliss for tranquilly lovers. This location is thought to offer "Moksha" to wandering souls and is equivalent to more than a thousand pilgrimages.

The ISKCON Temple, which is situated in Mayapur in West Bengal, India, is a significant place of worship for both Hindus and members of other religions. One of the more than 650 temples that ISKCON has built throughout the world, this one is constantly bustling with devotees who come to pay their respects to Sri Prabhupada, the organization's founder.

Visit Belur Math

The Belur Math, the main center of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, and the centre of the Ramakrishna movement are both situated in Kolkata, the state capital of West Bengal. Swami Vivekananda, a pupil of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, established the Ramakrishna Mission. The temple's construction incorporates elements from Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity to symbolise the harmony of all faiths. Swami Vivekananda constructed the temple and the Advaita Ashram at Mayavati as monasteries to house and educate young men who would spread the Ramakrishna Mission's message. They also started doing charitable activities to help the famine victims.

The Belur Math is a 40-acre property that houses the main monastery as well as shrines dedicated to Ramakrishna, Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda.

