DRIM Global: Aims at providing work-from-home opportunities for 1000+ women by Q1 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI/PNN): DRIM, the only performance influencer marketing platform in India, has a thriving community of 400+ women working from home as influencer talent managers.

The company is actively hiring to grow this community to a 1000+ number by Q1 2023.

As an influencer manager at DRIM, you'll be responsible to manage the talent, negotiating deals & closing contracts. In the first week, you'll be trained, by the second week you'd do an internship and be ready to get to work by the third week. In line with their goal, 99 per cent of the employees at DRIM Global are already females. A lot of their incentives such as flexible working hours and working from home exist to aid women who can work only from their homes at specific periods of time only.

This new-age platform provides their employees with easy and free educational training, with absolutely no hidden charges. Their work model allows employees to work from anywhere in India as well. Some of the many benefits that DRIM extends to its employees are; a friendly, corporate culture within a global team as they work closely and collaborate with renowned brands such Domino's, Swiggy, and Snapdeal, among others.

Here's what Sonia Mohnani, an influencer talent manager at DRIM Global had to say:



"I started my journey on DRIM in October 2021 and since then I have achieved many milestones. I learnt social media marketing, approached bloggers & closed deals! The seniors have been extremely helpful throughout my journey. In my initial months of joining, I even earned Rs 50k+. While I have a regular job too but my job at DRIM is the cherry on the cake. I work whenever I want with no time restrictions and no target-based job. I love working here."

Another female employee and a new mother, Dilshaz Bilakhiya, a senior scout at DRIM Global, had a lot of honest praise for the company:

"I was nervous about starting as this was completely new for me. I felt demotivated at the start. But with time I got answers to all my questions and here I am as a scout working with bloggers. In the second month, I earned 12k. Now I earn good enough and am extremely happy with the work. Currently managing the cooking for 5 people at home. Managing my toddler and the work. The best statement my husband keeps on saying to me is - "Your only limit is you". This is just the beginning, yet a long way to go with DRIM."

DRIM is bringing a very welcome wave of change to the world of work for women, and it's here to stay. If you would like to be part of this thriving community, find more about this programme https://drim.one/job

