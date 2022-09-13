Drip Capital certified as Great Place to Work for second year in a row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drip Capital, Inc., a leading digital cross-border trade finance platform, is thrilled to announce it has been certified as a Great Place to Work in India for the second consecutive time.

Great Place to Work Institute India partners with more than 1100 organizations across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by good leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.

The certification will further enable Drip to amplify its work culture and employer brand to build credibility, pride, and commitment amongst its employees. Further, it serves as a recognition of Drip's efforts toward building an employee-friendly work culture that emphasizes humility, ownership, thoughtful bias towards action, and customer obsession.

Pushkar Mukewar, CEO and Co-founder, Drip Capital, commented, "The Great Place to Work Assessment is considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment. We are honored to have received this certification again this year. It is a testimony of our happy, and high-performing culture."

As part of the grading process, Great Place to Work Institute evaluated Drip across several dimensions such as Camaraderie, Pride, Credibility, Fairness, and Respect.



Meenakshi Iyengar, Talent and Culture Partner and Advisor at Drip Capital commented, "Drip is a fast-growing company. Culture is core to Drip's unique identity and pride. We are a happy and humble workplace, striving to make global trade accessible to small businesses. Drip is grateful and thrilled to get certified again."

Shweta Madhusudan, Director of People Operations, Drip Capital commented, "Drip relentlessly focuses on talent development and progression. We have specifically designed programs focused on inclusion, growth, recognition and engagement. Camaraderie and Pride are Drip's strengths. We strive to be the best place to work in the fintech space."

Drip Capital is a trade-tech company that aims to simplify global trade for SMBs. It offers digitized trade financing solutions in markets like the US, India, and Mexico by providing SMBs access to collateral-free working capital.

Drip is backed by investors like Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, Wing VC, TI Platform, Irongrey, and Accel Partners. Drip was honored as a CB Insights Top 250 Global Fintech Company in 2020, and it was a part of Y-com's Top Companies 2022 List.

