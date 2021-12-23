Drishti Foundation Trust to celebrate 10 years anniversary working in service to the society

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/SRV): Come 2022, Drishti Foundation Trust will have completed 10 years spearheading initiatives to improve infrastructure, development and conservation in the field of education, health and environment.

Journalist turned activist Dinesh Kumar Gautam, wanted to create a more inclusive India by pioneering a comprehensive approach to address India's diverse development issues and contribute to its common goals. He laid the foundation stone of Drishti Foundation Trust in 2012 in Ahmedabad; which is named after his daughter. They have now branched out to 8 different states, namely, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim and Maharashtra.

One of the most notable environmental initiatives that the foundation shouldered was the cleanliness drive of river Sabarmati.

According to India Water Portal, 37.7 million Indians are affected by waterborne diseases and 1.5 million children die of diarrhoea due to water contamination. Low-income populations are particularly vulnerable since their homes are frequently located near polluted water bodies.

The Sabarmati River is one of India's most polluted rivers, and while the government was forming committees to address the concerns, Drishti Foundation Trust began addressing the problem. With 1,000 volunteers, the foundation was able to clear six tonnes of garbage from the river. This led to an ecological restoration with migratory birds flying back in. The foundation has also planted over 2,50,000 trees and maintained them to conserve local environments.



Working towards their vision for a better tomorrow, Drishti Foundation Trust has made remarkable benchmarks in educating the less privileged children. They have adopted 125 government schools across the 8 states along with Jharkhand, and undertaken the responsibility of providing holistic lessons, and improving the infrastructure of these schools. The foundation has installed digital classrooms to improve the quality of education and make it at par with private institutes. The implementation of solar power panels that produces energy of two kilo watts will help with backing up electricity and reduce power cuts.



Founder Dinesh Gautam said, "The mission to improve the quality of life of people from disadvantaged and vulnerable areas, by empowering them and sparking change via creative and sustainable solutions, are at the heart of the concept. Our unchanging goal is to build scalable and sustainable development models using an integrated approach, in the spirit of maximising social value for all, and to turn it into a movement."

Apart from cleaning rivers and improving education, the foundation also arranges free health camps in slums and other underprivileged locations.

Oral health issues are significant in India. The country has one of the highest rates of oral cancers in the world. Dental diseases in India are a result of many factors, including poor oral hygiene, tobacco use and a sugary diet. Additionally, the lack of awareness about the importance of dental health in

India leads to the prevalence of dental health issues. Routine dental appointments are a solution to many dental health issues. However, a vast majority of the marginalised population are unable to access proper care. The foundation has also taken up the cause of dental hygiene and oral cancer, for which several camps are organised by them across the country.

"The interest towards the betterment keeps pushing us towards performing the social activities and finding the solutions to social, cultural, educational, health, and environmental issues. Our focus is on the holistic development of the society, with sustainability at the core of every project", signed off Dinesh Gautam.

