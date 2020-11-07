Drive home your all-new Hyundai i20 with exclusive genuine accessory kits by Mobis

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in line with its core philosophy of addressing the taste and style preferences of its customers for genuine accessories, Hyundai Mobis has strategically unveiled three specially curated genuine accessories kits for all-new Hyundai i20.

These All-New i20 Accessories Kits comes in three amazing packs:

Hyundai Genuine All-New i20 Essentio Pack that comes with all the essential accessories to make your all-new i20 look extra elegant at a much effective and pocket-friendly price. It includes Door Visor - Chrome Insert, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Rear Boot Garnish - Chrome, Bumper Corner Protector, Body Cover - Standard, Steering Wheel Cover - Black, Boot Mat, 3D Mat, Neck Rest Cushion and Car Perfume - Can and is priced at Rs. 11450/- inclusive of all taxes.

Hyundai Genuine All-New i20 Premium Pack promises to give a touch of sophistication to the interiors and exteriors of your all-new i20. It not only adds to the style but also enhance the overall driving experience. It comes with Bumper Corner Protector, Door Visor - Chrome Insert, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Lower Bumper Garnish, Sunshade - Row A+B, Sunshade - R, Seat Cover Standard Range (Any 1), Steering Wheel Cover - Black+Red, Dual Layer Mat, Neck Rest Cushion and Car Perfume Can and is priced at Rs. 20559/- inclusive of all taxes.

Hyundai Genuine All-New i20 Radiant Pack is a complete package designed to cater all the needs in terms of superior looks and class apart comfort while on the go. It covers Lower Bumper Garnish, Body Cover - Premium, Door Visor - Chrome Insert, Door Side Moulding - Chrome, Bumper Corner Protector, Door Sill Guard - Dual Tone, ORVM Garnish, Tail Lamp Garnish, Head Lamp Garnish, Rear Boot Garnish - Chrome, Steering Wheel Cover - Black, Carpet Mat Designer, Seat Cover Premium Range (Any 1), Boot Mat, Sunshade Row A+B, Car Care Kit, Car Perfume - Can and Neck Rest Cushion. This range is priced at Rs. 25552/- inclusive of all taxes

"Providing genuine and perfect fit to your Hyundai car is our motto. Today we are synonymous with high-quality, durability and performance in our Hyundai genuine parts and accessories which forms the core of a good driving experience. Our New Accessory Kits are specially designed to provide an edge to your driving comfort. These special kits for all-new Hyundai i20 are available at all Hyundai dealership across India," said Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India, while speaking on the launch of the all-new Hyundai i20 Accessory Kit.

To locate the nearest Hyundai Dealership, please visit hyundaimobisin.com/locate-us/dealer-locator. Also, Find the Hyundai Genuine Accessories range on our website hyundaimobisin.com/products/genuine-accessories or download the Hyundai Genuine Accessories App from App Store or Play Store for easy access.

App Store: bit.ly/MAppStore and Play Store: bit.ly/MoPlayS

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors.

For further information, please contact: www.HyundaiMobisIN.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)