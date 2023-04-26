Driving high quality standards and operational excellence: Lodha Development Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lodha, India's No. 1* real estate developer, today launched the Lodha Development Centre at Lodha Upper Thane, a training institute to impart hands-on-training with a view to infuse 'DO IT RIGHT FIRST TIME' attitude & adopt latest technology, drive efficiency, and effectiveness.

The new-aged practical knowledge will not only ensure adherence to building best quality and operational excellence, but also augment associates professional and personal growth.

The institute is set to kick start with a three-month programme that will focus on technical areas (Civil & MEP). The module comprises of visits across factory and sites; interdepartmental and classroom sessions; and on-site demonstrations. Associates will be adept at solving various challenges and real onsite issues.

The modules are designed with the motive to enable associates address knowledge gaps and learn how to manage quality while maintaining the speed of execution and safety. The long-term vision for the training institute is to develop it into a full-fledged learning academy that offers mid to long-term courses, up-skilling and certifications for all functions across the organization.

Commenting on the programme, Col Ajay Kumar Singh, vsm, Director, Lodha Development Centre, said, "We recognize our responsibility to build a better society and nation. To achieve this, we aim to nurture our young and talented engineers and provide them with the necessary resources to succeed in their chosen fields. We are committed to acting in the best interests of our associates, and the 'Lodha Development Centre' is a step in the right direction. We aim to promote collaborative, large-scale solutions that foster a talent pool capable of handling new challenges and taking on new roles while moving up the learning curve."





Janhavi Sukhtankar, President - Human Resources, Lodha, said, "With this initiative, we will continue to encourage our associates to drive exceptional results and further instil one of our strong values of seeking excellence in all that we undertake. The programme is crafted keeping in mind our employee value proposition, 'Build the best. Be the best'.



We will continue with our goal of investing in our associates to help them to develop the latest skills to build the world's finest development."

