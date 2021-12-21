Drools collaborates with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Vikas Khanna to introduce Gourmet Bites for pets

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drools, India's leading pet food brand has collaborated with celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Vikas Khanna to launch Drools Gourmet Bites.

To address the predicament pet parents constantly face of having to serve mundane and tasteless food to their pets, the brand has dished out two new super food varieties in association with these World Class Chefs. Very Veggie Chicken is a recipe of chicken chunks flavoured with a healthy serving of pumpkin, brussel sprouts and french beans to make sure taste and health conjoin and Very Berry Chicken, a meal of chicken chunks flavoured with a nutritious mix of blueberries, raspberries, cranberries and strawberries, giving it a tropical fruity twist.

Drools has witnessed a tremendous change, where families now consider canines not just as mere guard dogs but as a member of the family. People are now becoming more affectionate, sensitive and considerate towards their dogs.

Catering to the dogs' health as much as their own, they understand how dietary changes can make an impact on their pets' health. These internationally acclaimed chefs known to make gourmet food for people, are now entering the pet-food industry to provide the same nourishment, nutrition and love that goes into preparing meals.

Drools aims to blend taste with innovation while also factoring in nutritional content as they launch these gourmet meals for pets. Prioritising pets' health the two variants contain super ingredients rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fatty acids-Omega 3 & 6, which promote skin and coat health, maintain pets joint health and control tartar build up.

Drools is committed to the betterment of pets' health and is synonymous in the pet-food industry for 100% real and clean ingredients and revolutionary recipes that ensure complete nutrition. The brand has spread its footprint internationally and is available in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Nigeria, UAE, and Tanzania.

Sharing his views on the innovative new recipes for Gourmet Bites, Dr Shashank Sinha, National Sales Director, Drools said, "Drools objective is to provide unique solutions for those nurturing pets with new and healthy recipes. We are exhilarated to announce the launch of these two new formulas of taste and health mashed into one with the help of world renowned chefs, Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna. This collaboration is anticipated to create tides of growth."



Sanjeev Kapoor a celebrated face of Indian Cuisine currently runs a very successful TV show in FoodFood. He has hosted Khana Khazana for more than 17 years, has sold more than 150 cookbooks and is the winner of several culinary awards. Commenting on the new collaboration, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, "Having contributed to the food industry all these years, it is an honour to also be able to add to the pet-food sector and introduce a completely new recipe for dogs. Amalgamating health and taste at the helm of innovation with super vegetables and chicken, I am proud to present Gourmet Bites with Drools and look forward to strengthening this bond further. "

A Michelin star chef for the last six consecutive years, Vikas Khanna specialises in Indian cuisine. His major accomplishments include being a judge on Star Plus and Masterchef India. He has gained respect in the industry as a top-tier restaurateur and a cookbook writer. He is currently based out of New York and is making an impact across the globe. Providing his insight on this opportunity to associate with Drools, Chef Vikas Khanna said, "I've always had a soft spot for dogs and have realised over time that they get bored by their usual meal routines. My dog, Plum, is also very picky and choosy on certain days and just doesn't eat. This new Gourmet Bites recipe has been inspired by a special mix of berries and chicken that I make for her at home and I am thrilled to bring it to the market with Drools."

Drools, one of India's leading pet food brands established in 2010 by Fahim Sultan is the flagship brand of Drools Pet Food Private Limited. Over the last decade, the brand has successfully become the second-largest company in the sector of pet nutrition in India. With the strength of 700+ employees, Drools has over 20,000 outlets pan India. As part of the IB Group, Drools has over 35 years of extensive experience in the field of animal nutrition.

As a leading manufacturer of specialised pet food, it aims at providing a complete and balanced diet which delivers all the essential nutrients. All products contain Real and Clean ingredients with no by-products or fillers, no artificial colours or flavours and undergo rigorous quality checks. The raw materials and ingredients used in the products are of the highest quality. The production facilities are ISO 9001:2000 certified and in sync with global standards. The plant uses German machinery and a vacuum coating process to ensure the highest quality of food.

Drools consistently endeavours to provide the best quality nutrition and products to pets. The brand understands the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet for a pet's growth hence their in-house team of vets and nutritionists formulate the product which then undergoes stringent quality checks to ensure superior quality food, specific to the growing needs of pets.

Owing to the time invested in extensive research, Drools ensures in all its products a consistent taste, better digestibility and absorption. Furthermore, the products promote muscle development, improve immunity, strengthen bones and maintain joint health.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

