DroomMusic brings artists and record labels one step closer to their dreams. Here's all you need to know!

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/ATK): The way we listen to music has evolved in the last two decades.

The transition has been extraordinary over these years. From cassette tapes to music CDs and iPods to smartphones, we have welcomed music with the ever-changing trends.

With an array of music streaming platforms, people have a wider choice of listening to the songs over electronic gadgets. And with the rising demand for music, even the market for artists has seen an upward trend. Leveraging this, DroomMusic has created a platform for artists and record labels to bring their musical projects to life.

DroomMusic is a one-of-a-kind 360-degree music management platform founded by Vikram Singh. He is also the Founder of the Record Label "Virtual Planet Music", which has given some of the most viral songs such as Tera Ghata, Tune Mere Jaana, Ik Kahani, Sajna Re, Tujhse Door Jo Hota Hun, and others.

The platform offers various services ranging from Music Distribution, Sales, Royalties, Publishing, Licensing, Production & Promotions. It is an ultimate podium for artists and record labels to distribute music to major audio & video streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Gaana, Jio-Saavn, Amazon Music, Hungama, Wynk, Instagram, Tik-Tok, among other 150 leading platforms.



Vikram and his zealous team specialize in providing content via AI & Data Science backed by the latest technological advancements. Speaking about DroomMusic, Vikram revealed, "We at DroomMusic believe in fostering the career of acclaimed artists and record labels. One can gain immense recognition by building a brand value and also a large network across the digital domain." To keep it simple, if any artist has got the best music and wants to reach the global audience, DroomMusic is the platform that epitomizes music distribution to give a comprehensive solution for all musical needs by providing the push of recognition to the musical talents.



Now the main question any layman would have is of understanding the process. Well, the web platform has kept it very simple. It is a three-step process where the artist needs to Sign Up, Upload their Original Music & Submit. Rest everything will be taken care of by DroomMusic. This seamless procedure aims to strengthen artists' talents and strengthen the platform's trustworthiness for music management.

The best part about DroomMusic is that it gives the artists detailed analysis & reports to track their digital sales revenue by analyzing the number of downloads and streams. Artists keep complete ownership of their music. Through this mechanism, we want to discover the best artists from the music industry," said Vikram.

As far as special artist services, DroomMusic offers extraordinary music and video production services, including conceptualization, lyrics, composition, recording, mastering, mixing, collaboration visualization, scripting, storyboard, styling, casting, logistics, editing, VFX, and film grading. All in all, if you are planning to release, sell and monetize your track and take it across masses, DroomMusic is the platform to unfold the most significant selling musical tracks.

Top Artists' tracks to be distributed worldwide through DroomMusic Label & Artist Services are - A.R. Rahman, Gajendra Verma, Salim Suleiman, Jonita Gandhi, Monali Thakur, Sanam Band, Rapperiya Baalam, and the list goes on.

DroomMusic is India's own Music Distribution & Publishing Company.

Website: www.droommusic.com

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

