DroptheQ expands services, partners with food courts to help cut queues and increase footfalls

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): DroptheQ, an up-and-coming Foodtech start-up is creating the right kind of waves in the food industry in the Delhi-NCR. The post-corona freedom has brought out the impact of the app and the food courts have been using the app to ramp up their daily footfalls while also ensuring the safety norms.

The app provides a unique restaurant experience at the food courts to its customers. Customers can pre-order from the outlets of their choice and a notification is sent out immediately as the food is ready. The option is available both on takeaway as well as dine-in.

This way, the waiting time is reduced to zero and the food courts are also able to manage their capacity better by reducing the queues. As per the recent estimates shared by Vaibhav Singhal, CEO, DroptheQ, roughly 10k orders were handled through the app per food court in January itself, even when there was a lockdown imposed.

The team also had a word with the outlet owners at the Pacific Mall, NSP, Pitampura, one of the major food courts in Delhi, that has partnered with DroptheQ.

Mr Yadav, from the Pacific Mall, NSP Pitampura said, "Usually, the customer has to wait at their table and then they have to go and take their food when the order is ready. In this process, either they have to leave someone waiting at their seat or they may even end up losing the seat. Also, not everyone in the family orders the same thing which means that there will be multiple trips to the outlets. This may not be as big an issue when the food court has lesser footfall. However, if you consider weekends or the usual lunch and dinner hours, it is very common to see people waiting or standing and eating. With the DroptheQ service, customers can directly place the order from their table, wait for the food to be served on the table, and get it served."



He further mentioned the several rewards customers get in addition to the convenient services which further makes them order more. The DroptheQ app helps the food court owners to better optimize their capacity and for the customers, it becomes not just about quick service but also better savings.

The correspondents also interacted with the customers dining in at the location and were told that many of them have started pre-ordering through DroptheQ because it saves time and most importantly, it provides the kind of safety that is required in these trying times.

DroptheQ app is convenient to use, and the orders can be placed with the click of a button. The app is currently available on both android and the app store.

