Drunken Monkey set to launch operations in the United States

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drunken Monkey - India's premier and largest smoothie chain brand has announced its expansion into the overseas market.

In the coming months, White Monkey F&B LLP (the holding company behind DM) will launch its first-ever international outlets in the United States, which is considered one of the biggest markets for smoothies in the world. In fact, it singly-handily accounts for over 35 per cent of the global smoothie market share.

Founded in 2016 by Samrat Reddy, Drunken Monkey is the only Indian smoothie brand with a pan-country presence. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the brand has grown exponentially since its launch and the consistent success and growth of the brand can be gauged from its growth from four smoothie bars in Hyderabad in the first year, to over 130 outlets in 45+ Indian cities by 2022. The brand has grown from strength to strength and has successfully brought about a 'smoothie revolution' in India.

Taking this vision and its blends of immensely popular smoothies and smoothie bowls further into newer territories, Drunken Monkey plans to start with two retail outlets in Western America before expanding into other parts of the country. The initial set of smoothie bars will be launched in the states of Georgia and Texas, which have shown tremendous growth in the fresh beverage category over the past few years.



Post expansion into the United States, Drunken Monkey will be further sailing to other parts of the world. By the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the brand will open multiple stores in the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries in addition to the United States.

"India has a lot to offer to the world in every way imaginable. And its high time we showcase our home-grown brands to the rest of the world. This is in fact Drunken Monkey's first baby step, in the exciting journey of having our footsteps across the globe," said Samrat Reddy, Founder Drunken Monkey.

Drunken Monkey is one of India's fastest-growing smoothie chains founded by Samrat Reddy. The brand believes that nature has a lot to offer to us and strives in creating unique and delicious smoothie blends that are both functional and fun-ranging from detox, meal replacements, hydration, and protein smoothies, to healthy veggie smoothies and hangover warriors.

Drunken Monkey has one of the most versatile menus on the planet and offers over 200 types of Smoothies and Smoothie Bowls made from specially blended combinations of fruits, healthy veggies, dry fruits, and healthy seasonings like sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia and basil seeds. All the blends are completely natural and are made fresh with zero addition of any artificial flavors, sugars, preservatives or any kind of concentrates.

