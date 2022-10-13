DS Dosa Factory, a well-known South Indian restaurant brand in Delhi, is celebrating its sixth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): DS Dosa Factory Private Limited, one of the prominent South Indian restaurant chains based in Delhi, is celebrating its sixth anniversary and steadfast dedication to offering authentic South Indian dishes to foodies in Northern India.

Sunjjoy Bhardwaj founded DS Dosa Factory in 2016, with their first location in Vaishali, one of the busiest areas in Delhi NCR. The concept behind opening the restaurant was to serve traditional South Indian cuisines alongside mouthwatering North Indian palates to satiate the taste buds of Delhi's foodies. Bhardwaj was determined to give Delhiites a place to socialise, dine, and create relationships.

DS Dosa Factory was founded on the principles of creating long-lasting relationships with South Indian delicacies, mouth-watering dishes, world-class cuisines, superb service, personal space, and an awesome ambiance, and, most significantly, affordable costs.



This is why, in six years, DS Dosa Factory opened 11 outlets in Delhi and other states--not to mention the two lean years of the Covid-19 pandemic--due to the enormous response from customers and patrons.

Some of the signature restaurants of DS Dosa Factory are located at Connaught Place, Jhilmil Colony in Delhi, Geeta Colony in Delhi, Vaishali in Gaziabad, Rajender Nagar in Gaziabad, Ramnagar in Uttrakhand, Gurugram & Noida, Kota in Rajasthan, Nawa Shahar in Punjab, Bakhtawarpur in Delhi and others.

In addition to this, DS Dosa Factory has marked a unique presence in the Food court Segment that carries the same legacy of good tastes and excellent service.

"Our relationships have given us wings to serve the best of the meals to foodies," said Sunjjoy Bhardwaj, founder of DS Dosa Factory. We intend to expand into tier 1 and tier 2 cities to provide authentic South Indian cuisine."

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

