DS Group celebrates Dussehra with 'Pulse Ka Pandal' Campaign in digital space

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): DS Group's Pass Pass Pulse, India's favourite fruit candies with a tangy twist, has launched an exciting Campaign 'Pulse Ka Pandal' to bring festivities from across the country on the digital platform, this Navratri.

In a one of its kind empirical bonanza, the festive revellers can enjoy the Ram Leela in the North, the famous Dandiya in the West and Durga Pujo in the East through virtual pandals set up on the Online Map to thoroughly enjoy the nine nights of festivities.

Using innovation to fuel their marketing campaigns in digital space, 'Pulse Ka Pandal' is a content-tech integrated campaign, wherein the virtual pandals of the Ram Leela from the Lav Kush Mela in Red Fort (New Delhi), Garba Raas from the Karnavati Club in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Durga Puja from the Samajh Sevi, Rasbihari (Kolkata) will be streamed live. People from different parts of the country would be able to see the live feed of these places on the online maps.

Speaking on the occasion Arvind Kumar, General Manager - Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd. said, "India is a treasure trove of festivals and Sharad Navratri brings alive the festive spirits in the believers. The entire country celebrates Navratri and Dussehra in diverse traditions. 'Pulse Ka Pandal' will converge the traditions from various states on a single platform, whilst creating an innovative social media campaign that is exciting, resonates with our audience and leaves a lasting impression. This campaign's interesting and engaging content will surely add to the festive revelry."

While in North Nau Durgas are worshipped for nine days and the Ram Leelas are organised all across concluding with the splendid Dussehra festivities. In Eastern India the five day long show starts from Shashti (6th day of Navratri) and goes on till Vijaya Dashmi, when the married women bid adieu to goddess Durga with Sindoor Khela.

In western India after Pooja, people clad their colourful clothes to play Garba and Dandiya (Gujarat's folk dance) in the evening.

The brand will amplify the online campaign by bringing in the local influencers to promote and boost the campaign at regional level. In order to involve the audience further, various fun engagement activities like contests, puzzles, quizzes etc. will be active at each of these locations on the online maps. Audience can participate in these contests and win amazing online gift vouchers.



Pass Pass Pulse, the candy from DS Group stormed the hard-boiled candy market with its launch in 2015 and has maintained its position of No.1 hard boiled candy brand in India for the last three consecutive years.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerate with strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth.

The Group's portfolio is extensive and diverse with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail, Tobacco businesses and also other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

