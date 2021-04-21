DSSG Group CEO Adel Bhinder Singh wins Champions of Change Award 2020 for social welfare

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Datar Security Service Group (DSSG) Group CEO Adel Bhinder Singh, was graced with the prestigious "Champions of Change" award 2020 by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by the Government of India, for his exemplary contribution in the field of social welfare.

The award was presented to him by Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in a ceremony held in Goa.

Several other luminaries from different walks of life also received the "Champions of Change" award, which included Shri Pramod Sawant (Hon'ble CM GOA), Shri Shripad Naik (Hon'ble Union Ayush Minister of India), Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Suresh Jain (India politician), M. K Stalin (Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu), Sonu Nigam, Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen, among several others.

This year, the prestigious Champions of Change Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity.

Speaking on the occasion, Adel said, "I am humbled and grateful to the Government for this recognition. All the social initiatives undertaken by DSSG have been implemented keeping in mind women empowerment under Govt. of India's Skill India Mission. This includes setting up a scholarship fund, reserving 30 percent of jobs for women for its tolling division, offering free vocational training, and providing self-defense kits. I believe that the upliftment of women in the Security Industry is significant to build a fairer and more balanced environment. I am glad that through our work, we have successfully impacted the lives of many which will further encourage us to empower, inspire and motivate more women."



During the COVID-19 pandemic, DSSG partnered with iVillage, a social enterprise that provides employment opportunities for rural homemakers. Adel's association with iVillage helped the company procure masks from the skilled village workers and distribute them to the most affected members of the society along with food supplies which enabled DSSG to do its bit during the pandemic.

The nominations for the award were evaluated and shortlisted by an eminent jury headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former Justice of India and Former Chairman NHRC) and Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra (Former Judge Supreme Court of India).

The leading provider of security and manpower solution services in India, Datar Security and Service Group (DSSG) has been trusted to overcome today's security challenges. Over the years, DSSG has served various organizations and institutions with all-round protection by deploying trained guards as well as innovative security technologies. The company acts as a valuable administrator between the people who protect and the ones who need to be protected. Each and every person associated with DSSG is sincerely dedicated to protecting life, property and all other precious assets of our clients.

DSSG began with the simple vision of providing manpower solutions to both the government and the private sector in India. The group began its operations back in 2004, providing security services to various organisations of Delhi. We got our first big break by getting a contract with Engineers India Limited (EIL) of 110 security guards for a period of three years. Other clients of the energy sector also came on board with DSSG establishing strong ties with Oil India Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited. Over the years, DSSG has expanded its presence in different industries like agriculture, construction, transport, education, healthcare and banking by providing exceptional security and manpower services.

An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by the Government of India, the Champions of Change Awards is aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachata), community service, and social development. It is given annually in four categories and usually presented by the President, Vice President, and the Prime Minister of India, or a leading Indian figure. The award comprises a certificate and a gold medal!

