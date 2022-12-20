DTDC enters into an MoU with Aramex India to leverage synergies and increase collaboration across multiple avenues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): DTDC Express Ltd, one of India's leading Integrated Express Logistics companies offering domestic and international delivery solutions, has signed a non-binding MoU with Aramex India Private Limited, to collaborate across multiple avenues, with the aim to offer reliable and service responsive international solutions to India-based B2B & B2C customers.

Under this partnership, synergy benefits are set to accrue due to this global collaboration between the two parties, by focusing on joint product development, customised business solutions for specific regions and customer segments, leveraging physical infrastructure and Line-hauls, sharing transportation capacity and best practices.

The partnership between DTDC Express and Aramex India will also explore business and operating synergies across several areas including Sales, Marketing, Technology, Network, Transportation and Customs Clearance. Both entities believe that it will enable them to utilize each other's physical operating infrastructure to promote and cross-sell their products, services and solutions. In addition to this, DTDC Express aims to cross-sell Aramex's flagship product- Shop & Ship through the Company's network of around 14,000 customer access points across India.

Commenting on the partnership, Subhasish Chakraborty, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of DTDC Express Ltd, said, "DTDC Express is delighted to partner with Aramex. Our agreement recognises the strength of DTDC's Network and Express Delivery capabilities. India has seen substantial growth in bilateral trade with several countries including the US, the European Union and the GCC. The United States is our largest trading partner, and it continues to show strong growth. India's bilateral trade with the EU has increased by 43.5 per cent in FY22, and with the GCC it has increased 78 per cent as per Commerce Ministry Data. The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is set to further boost bilateral trade between the two countries from USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion in the next five years. Considering this growth ahead with major countries, DTDC is indeed privileged to be playing its part in this burgeoning opportunity in facilitating global trade transactions of India Inc. We believe that our vast network combined with our technological capabilities and the new collaboration with Aramex will facilitate the growing distribution and logistics requirements of India in the global economy."

Samer Hajjar, Vice President - South Asia, at Aramex, said, "Aramex is one of the leading players in the industry and as part of our overall strategy, we continuously seek to improve the ecosystem by identifying gaps and finding innovative solutions for our customers. We believe our partnership with DTDC Express will play a significant role in creating a new logistics ecosystem, which will strengthen and enhance service levels for customers. As bilateral trade volumes grow exponentially between India and the GCC, the partnership is an opportunity to serve our regional and global customer base in the most efficient way possible. We look forward to working with DTDC Express and exploring more opportunities."

The collaboration will enable both companies to market their brands within their pool of networks, with a focus on the joint-offering for international business. It will give them the opportunity to explore technology integration that they believe will help offer a seamless experience to customers and utilise each other's physical infrastructure and line-haul connections to increase efficiency, improve service levels and reduce transit times.

Both companies will also create common line-hauls in areas where they do not have such lanes. Given that both Aramex India and DTDC Express have already developed their customs clearance capabilities in the markets they are currently present in, this MoU will allow them to further explore cross-utilisation, leading to a smoother clearance of parcels.

DTDC Express Ltd is one of India's leading integrated express logistics companies offering domestic and international services. DTDC offers a comprehensive range of technology-enabled logistics services, serving a wide spectrum of customers across diverse industry verticals. Today, DTDC operates India's largest physically accessible express logistics network and has around 14,000 exclusive channel partners which contribute to its sales and service capabilities

Since its foundation in 1982, Aramex has grown to become a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, recognized for its customized and innovative services for businesses and consumers. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, Aramex's location bridges the path between East and West, enabling its reach to more customers with the provision of effective logistics solutions worldwide.

Aramex currently has business operations in 600+ cities across more than 60 countries worldwide and employs over 16,000 professionals.

The Company has two core businesses:

1. Express: it includes International Express and Domestic Express and offers innovative delivery and last mile solutions serving the B2B and B2C customer base including Shop & Ship, e-commerce, FMCG, SMEs and others.

2. Logistics & Freight-Forwarding: it includes air freight, sea freight, land freight, and warehousing and distribution solutions. It serves a B2B customer base across multiple verticals including industrials, healthcare & pharmaceutical, aerospace, retail & fashion, amongst others.

Contributing to sustainable development is a core pillar of Aramex's strategy. Through its Delivering Good program, Aramex pioneers sustainable projects on the three key themes of Education and Youth Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, and Environment. Aramex is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with a clear roadmap to achieve its Net Zero goal by 2040. For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

