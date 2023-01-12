DU DIGITAL GLOBAL participated in Malaysian MSME Business meet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 (ANI/PNN): DU DIGITAL GLOBAL & Convergence, the official Visa Application Centre for Malaysian Visas in India, has participated in 'International MSME Business Meet' and "15th Annual Edison Awards" of "Global organisation of Tamil Origin Meet" in Chennai - Tamil Nadu, India.

Major politicians from State and Parliament members from all over the world participated. Participation was from Trade, Tourism, Education, Food and Healthcare industries.

DU DIGITAL GLOBAL was invited collectively by the Consulate General of Malaysia and the organisers 'World Tamil Chamber of Commerce' (WTCC), known for paramount contribution towards the significant development of eminent businesses. The MSME B2B meet was held under the guidance of the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The event was held at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai on January 6 and 7, 2023.



DU Digital Global has a worldwide presence and is specialized for administrative and non-judgmental tasks cognate to visa, passport, identity management, and other citizen services for its client governments.

With over 35 centres in various countries, DU Digital Global has successfully processed over 5 million applications since its inception and planning to expand to over 100 centres countrywide within the next 2 years.

DU DIGITAL GLOBAL centres facilitate all categories of Malaysia Visa in India including Work visa, Expatriate, Student, Tourist and Medical Visa. Du Digital Global has established visa processing centres in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for processing visas.

