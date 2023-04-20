Dubai Real Estate Market: A preferred Global Destination for investments; Experts predict continuous growth in the next 2 years

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Dubai real estate market is on a promising growth path. This growth can be attributed to the path-breaking policies adopted by the UAE government, which have had a positive impact on not only the real estate sector but also other sectors of the economy.

The "Dubai Global" initiative, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as one of the best business hubs in the world. The initiative envisions the establishment of a network of 50 offices across five continents to attract investments, talent, and new businesses. This move is expected to boost the emirate's economy and establish the world's best business environment in Dubai.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder, and Chairman of Danube Group, "Dubai remains a robust destination for global real estate investment due to various factors such as world-class infrastructure and growth outlook. Despite experiencing significant growth in the last two years, the real estate market in Dubai is relatively one-third of the sky-rocketing prices in London, Singapore, Hong Kong, and to some extent, Mumbai. The prices of properties in Dubai are expected to continue rising rapidly, and the growing influx of high-net-worth investors and end-users from India and other parts of the world will further fuel the property market boom. Therefore, the Dubai real estate market continues to inspire confidence among property buyers, and now is the right time to invest to reap rich rewards."

He added, "The "Dubai Global" initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is expected to further boost investment in real estate and create more opportunities for businesses. This revolutionary step has already enhanced the competitiveness of the emirate's economy, including the real estate sector."



The introduction of new liberalized visa rules, including a 10-year Golden Visa for investors and skilled employees, has made Dubai's residential real estate sector even more attractive. The housing demand from expats is rapidly increasing, and the new visa and residence scheme introduced by the UAE authorities includes a Business Entry Visa that doesn't require any sponsor or host, encouraging investors and entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in the Emirates.

The Dubai real estate market remains a source of confidence for property buyers, and now is the right time to invest to reap rich rewards. The growing influx of high-net-worth investors and end-users from India and other parts of the world is expected to further fuel the property market boom, resulting in a significant rise in property prices in the future.

In conclusion, investors and end-users should place their faith in the Dubai real estate market and the pragmatic policies of the government. The city's growth outlook and supportive policies continue to make it an attractive investment destination globally.

