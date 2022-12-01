Dubai Visa Apply Online by VisitsVisa.com in easy steps

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/ATK): Lakhs of Indians travel every year to exult in the beauty of the land of majestic beauty, Dubai. A picturesque place for tourism, Dubai is the land of boundless opportunities. The most exuberant aspect of planning for a Dubai trip is the Visa application process which can be further smoothened if you process it through a dependable visa provider.

If you're planning a trip to Dubai and want to understand the complete procedure of taking that dream tour, then you are at the right place. But today when scores of companies are offering Dubai Visa Online Apply, it can be extremely challenging to find the most credible and reliable way of acquiring a Dubai Visa.

Type of Visa

Transit visa (Given to on arrival visitors)

Multi-entry Visa-Short Term (30 days)

Multi-entry Visa - Long Term (90 days)

Tourist Visa-Short Term (30 days)

Tourist Visa-Long Term (90 days)

Service Visa (14 days visa applicable in special cases)

Family visit Visa

Eligibility



Individuals applying for a Dubai Visa should have a current passport, six months' worth of bank statements, and at least two current photos, all of these should be scanned. Only documents scanned by the visa processing system are eligible; if any are missing, the user should go get examined. When the documents have been reviewed, a specific stamp is placed on each page to indicate that the scanning procedure has been finished.

If you're going with someone else, you should have a ticket back for yourself. If either of them returns after your visa ends, you are not eligible. Both of you should have your return ticket. For a visa update, you must then pay additional fees.

Anyone with a medical condition should have a valid doctor's prescription that states that they are willing to travel while taking their medication. If the persons who are urged to not travel because they are medically unfit, they must adhere to all qualifying requirements. If the need for such a trip is urgent, they should have the appropriate doctor's prescription.

How to apply

If you are looking for a smooth experience, you can sign up at a recognized e-visa service provider firm and get the entire process done for you and your fellow travelers with a small fee without hopping from website to website. For individuals who are new to the process of Visa application, such trusted service providers offer a smooth experience and the visa is processed quickly provided the given information is correct.

To apply, the following documents are submitted online and the procedure is started with just a few clicks once you have confirmed your need for a visa, depending on your dates and purpose of trip.

1. A copy of the first and last pages of your passport

2. A passport-size picture

Process

The process to apply for a tourist visa is extremely simple and can be completed in a few minutes. The first step is to fill out the application form on the website by selecting the country and the type of Visa needed. For Dubai Visas, it is being mandated by the UAE government for travelers to have insurance, hence it is preferable to select a Visa with insurance.

After carefully filling out each detail, it is imperative to submit all required fields and pay the online application fees. After successful payment, your visa application is sent to the UAE immigration Department and is processed in 24 to 72 hours. After approval, you have to print and get your Visa stamped by the officials at the airport.

