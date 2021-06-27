Dudes & Dolls World becomes India's first Early Childhood development school to offer Hybrid mode of schooling

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI/The PRTree): With an ambition to achieve the development of children of 0-5 years age group, New Delhi NCR (Faridabad) based school Dudes & Dolls world has set a new benchmark in the early childhood development segment. Keeping in mind the primary goal of development of the children, it has created a system of "Hybrid" school, which allows parents to continue the development of Children as per their comfort without compromising on the development of the child. This was announced on June 25, 2021.

"In the second year of pandemic parents have realized that development of child in 0-5 years require a structure, only home based education which is primarily done by parents is not the perfect solution, they are keen get a structure and a proper school is needed, we realized this by analyzing the inputs gathered through our own observations and insights and that's the reason we have come up with a solution which will not compromise in the development of the children and it will provide flexibility to the parents."

"By leveraging the best available technology and our own experience of early childhood development, we have created a hybrid mode that will allow parents flexibility to provide their children an experience to continue their education" Ritesh Rawal, Founder of Dudes & Dolls shared during the announcement meet.



This will set a new trend and it will make childhood really interesting for the children. Dudes & Dolls school already has a dedicated online school and offline school with the introduction of Hybrid mode it is setting a new trend and this will fulfill wish list of the parents who are keen to develop their child with some flexibility and so far the response received in just couple of hours after the launch has been very encouraging.

Known for its innovative approach the school has created certain first in the segment elements such as "Studios" at teacher's house which are equipped with high quality camera, mic, and writing tablets so that the screen quality looks really attractive to the young children and their attention span increases and teachers can make experience as real as possible. Likewise there is dedicated activity area in the school which has cooking studio, story telling area, TV studio etc and such activities will be broadcasted live from the school for the children so that it is able to provide close to real experience rather than children watching images of these activities and these will be available for all the modes.

With the new concept Dudes & Dolls aims to take 360 degree responsibility of the children's development and that's the reason the school has created "Bespoke" Child development methodology that caters to very specific requirement of each child irrespective of the mode of school selected by the children, the class structure and methodology has been equipped to cater to "Bespoke" approach and parents can be rest assured for the development of the child" that's the primary goal.

The admissions are now open for children under all the three modes. And parents can visit the school with prior information, book a virtual tour or call for any assistance.

