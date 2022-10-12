Dudus Online launches India's first-ever customisable Diwali gifts

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/SRV): Dudus Online, India's new-age online gifting store, jazzes up the glossier festival of Diwali by launching customisable Diwali gifts--a concept that is first-of-its-kind in India. Personalised Diwali gifts ensure fond memories of Diwali will last forever and foster bonds.

Independent artists and designers have put their heart and soul into creating exclusive custom-printed products for the brand, such as 3D printed Diyas, Diwali printed candles, Diwali wooden art, Diwali rangoli puzzles, and a variety of keepsakes that can't be found anywhere else. There will be a personal touch to the Diwali gift via photos, messages, or other personal elements.

The idea of customisable Diwali gifts was born from the combination of three major factors. First, addressing the demand for personalised gifts over the same-old generic gifts; second, supporting independent artists in showcasing their art to art aficionados. Third, make relationships grow stronger with gifts that differentiate the brand in the market. Presenting the special person with a personalised gift shows that much thought has been put into gifting and acts as a lasting reminder of affection.

"We are living in an era where uniqueness and affordability need to be synonymous," says Norma Mohandas, the Founder of Dudus Online. "Dudus Online is known for our one-of-a-kind personalised gifts, and we saw a major opportunity to delight consumers with premium gifts at lower prices. We have experimented with the latest technologies in the printing industry at our internal printing house, ensuring the best possible output. The lowest prices and quality are always at the forefront for us".

The newly launched products are available to shop at the Dudus online website, where customers can shop from the comfort of their homes and send Diwali gifts to locations anywhere in India. Diwali is around the corner, and shoppers get to choose from a greater variety of products such as Diwali gift hampers, Diwali string lights, Diwali neon lights, Diwali t-shirts, Diwali greeting cards, and Diwali photo albums.



In light of rising demand from patrons for a carefully assorted range of products that are gorgeously packed with a personal touch, Dudus Online has crafted the right alchemy of keepsakes for the festival of lights. The brand also promises a flat 25 per cent off for all Diwali gifts that people love to receive.

There is no shipping charge for delivery across India. Offering an assortment of unique products, the brand satisfies its customers across the world, ensuring on-time delivery, premium quality, and easy-on-the-pocket pricing.

Besides the Diwali range, the Dudus Online store has well-thought-out gifts for any occasion, like birthdays, engagements, weddings, baby showers, anniversaries, and other special days to mark special milestones in life.

