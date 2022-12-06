Durian Furniture launched its 2nd Odisha showroom in Bhubaneshwar

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/PNN): Durian furniture gladly announces the launch of its 2nd store in Bhubaneshwar, the ancient city of Odisha on 30th Nov 2022. On Nandankanan Road, Mouza, Patia, the sprawling 4900 Sq Ft store showcases an eclectic range of luxury home furniture including sofas, recliners, dining sets, beds, and more.

With a special inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture, the store is all set to create a haven for lifestyle furniture for the people of Odisha.

With humble beginnings and a growth curve that spans over 40 years, Durian has been built to create a one-stop solution for everyday spaces. With 48 stores across India and counting, Durian inspires with its timeless designs crafted with a blend of functionality and modern sensibilities to elevate everyday living. Careful consideration towards workmanship with a purpose ensures the long-lasting impact the furniture has. Durian furniture also gives its customers the freedom to customize the product for personalized comfort. With an unmatched 5 Years warranty, free consultancy, easy EMI options, hassle-free delivery and more, Durian makes it a satisfying shopping experience for their customers.

Durian furniture is celebrated for its lifestyle furniture, offering 1000+ designs for your home including functional furniture, sofas, recliners, coffee, and side tables, lounge chairs, dining, beds, bedside table, dressers, and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary design, they have a wide range of products, designed to blend with any decor.



Visit the new store at Bhubaneshwar and experience the livable luxury by yourself. You can also talk to their design experts to find the right products for your home.

Address: Ground Floor, Shop No.005, Plot No. 421/4506, Holding No. 19567, Nandankanan Road,

Patia, Bhubaneshwar, Khordha, Odisha, 751024.

Contact No.: 9732501111

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

