Durian Furniture launches their first store in Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 23 (ANI/PNN): Durian Furniture proudly announces the launch of their first store in Ajmer, Rajasthan on December 3, 2022. Harish Gidwani, a renowned social worker/ leader (Pen Wale) inaugurated the Durian store.

Located in Rajasthan Awasan Mandal, Vaishali Nagar, this sprawling 7550 Sq Ft store showcases an eclectic range of luxury furniture including sofas, recliners, dining sets, beds, and more. This franchise store is owned by Ram Gyanani.

With an exciting inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture, the furniture store will give an immersive experience of luxury living to the people of Ajmer.

With humble beginnings and a growth curve that spans over 40 years, Durian is celebrated for endurance and for creating a one-stop solution for everyday spaces. With 48 stores across India and counting, Durian inspires with its timeless designs that blend functionality and modern sensibilities to elevate the Indian lifestyle adding a premium and luxurious feel, no matter the size of the home. Careful consideration towards workmanship with a purpose ensures the long-lasting impact the furniture has. Durian also gives its customers the freedom to customize the furniture and personalize it as per their comfort. Durian offers 5 Years Warranty, Free Consultancy, Easy EMI options, hassle-free delivery and more, to add to the post-purchase experience making it a satisfying one for customers.



Celebrated for their lifestyle furniture, Durian furniture offers 1000+ timeless designs for your space including sofa sets, recliners, coffee and side tables, dressing tables, lounge chairs, dining room furniture, tv units, study tables and office chair, premium bedroom furniture including queen and king size beds, and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary design, they have a wide collection of lifestyle furniture pieces that seamlessly blend with any decor.

If you are looking to buy furniture in Ajmer, then visit the Durian store at Vaishali Nagar to experience the livable luxury by yourself. You can also talk to their design experts to find the right products for your home.

Address: Rajasthan Awasan Mandal, 1-k-3, sector - 1, Sagar Vihar, Vaishali Nagar, Ajmer, Rajasthan - 305004.

Store Contact No: 9352236986

