Durian to launch its first store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Durian is ready to launch its first store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in November 2022. With 47 stores across India and counting, this new store in the city of Nawabs is a feather in the cap.

Durian is celebrated for its lifestyle furniture, offering 1000+ designs for homes including functional furniture, sofas, recliners, coffee, and side tables, lounge chairs, dining, beds, bedside table, dressers and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary design, they have eclectic range of products designed to blend with any decor.

Located in Laxmi Cyber Centre, Banjara Hills, the store spreads over approx. 7000 Sq.Ft. and inspires everyone with more than 50 room-based setups that showcase collections of premium home furniture like sofas, beds, dining tables, recliners & wardrobes along with office seating & storage. Durian offers 5 years warranty, free consultancy, easy EMI options, hassle-free delivery and more, to add to the post-purchase experience making it a satisfying one for customers.



With special inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture, the store is almost ready to create a haven for the people of Hyderabad.

With humble beginnings and a growth curve that spans over 40 years, Durian is celebrated for endurance and for creating a one-stop solution for everyday spaces. With 48 stores across India that showcase timeless designs that blend functionality to elevate the Indian lifestyle adding a premium and luxurious feel, no matter the size of the home. Careful consideration towards workmanship with a purpose ensures the long-lasting impact the furniture has. Durian also gives its customers the freedom to customize the furniture and personalize it as per their comfort.

Visit the Hyderabad store and experience the livable luxury. One can also talk to design experts to find the right products for homes.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

