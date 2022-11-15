Dwarka Expressway's Gurugram Section's Opening to boost the real estate of the region

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dwarka Expressway dramatically increased the demand for real estate projects in the vicinity soon after the construction was announced. There has been ample development of projects from every sector, including residential and commercial properties like independent floors, high-rise buildings, shopping arcades, malls, healthcare and education facilities and a lot more, attracting significant buyers to the region. Simultaneously, the further construction of the expressway has connected it to various small villages through service roads, enhancing their accessibility.

"Dwarka Expressway is fast becoming the most preferred destination for real estate buyers. The government's impetus to infrastructure here and the enhanced connectivity to both Delhi and Gurgaon have resulted in the significant interest of both investors and end-users alike. The plotted developments here have seen up to 300 per cent appreciation in price. This trend is expected to see further traction with the opening of the expressway. We are looking forward to launching gated plotted developments which will combine the advantage of this great location, the prudence of investing in land, and the security and amenities of a gated community," said Nayan Raheja, Raheja Developers.

"The expressway has become much more than just a connectivity between two major cities. Dwarka Expressway's close-knit network with ample transportation facilities, including IGI Airport, has elevated the corridor's value. Projects developed in this particular region contribute to the state's economy by attracting investors from different parts of the country. Gurugram has always been the primary choice of buyers looking for real estate opportunities in and around Delhi. Its facilities and availability of amenities have made it a region with investing," said Pushpender Singh, MD, JMS Group.



Though the section of the expressway in Haryana was to be completed by the end of 2023, the work has paced up, and the expressway is set to open for commuters by January 2023. It is a 27.6 km long expressway from Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram, Haryana. Dwarka Expressway has a 19 km long stretch in Haryana, with some sections already open for users. The NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) is preparing to open 700 meters of long bridges built on the service roads of Pataudi Chowk. The further extension of the expressway, the cloverleaf connecting it to the Delhi-Jaipur highway, would be ready by December.

Viren Mehta, Director, ElitePRO, said, "Dwarka Expressway has developed as an apple of the eye for real estate developers and investors. The availability of projects across various verticals, including independent floors, apartments, villas, plots, commercial setups, etc., has made it fit for every class of customers. The government's measure to make properties available to end users under the DDJAY scheme has also led to increased demand in the region. Opening of this expressway will undoubtedly boost the real estate sector's growth."

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Group, said, "The region is home to affordable and luxury projects today. Dwarka Expressway, offering sound connectivity to significant cities near the sub-city, has become the first choice of buyers as it is conveniently accessible from all sides. Also, there are numerous projects that the customers can choose from and invest in for the most profitable returns. Its proximity to the national capital, Delhi, makes it a much-preferred realty destination today. When the expressway becomes fully functional, projects in the vicinity shall pose a much better response."

