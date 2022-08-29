DY Patil Sports Stadium delivers a seamless fan experience with Signify's connected sports lighting system

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has installed its connected lighting system Interact Sports at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India. The multi-purpose stadium with a spectator capacity of 55,000 is the largest privately owned stadium of this stature in India and has hosted three seasons of the world's most watched cricketing tournament - The Indian Premier League in 2008, 2010 and the latest season in 2022.



Signify has installed 408 Philips SportsStar LED luminaires in the stadium, equipped with its DMX networking control system, thereby making each luminaire individually addressable. This enables the stadium to instantaneously switch on the luminaires to 100 per cent output or dim them to create amazing light shows during match breaks. All this can be done at the touch of a fingertip, thanks to Signify's Interact Sports connected lighting system. The company delivered an end-to-end solution to the stadium including lighting design, testing, commissioning and extended warranty support.



Stadiums are now becoming multi-purpose hubs and the DY Patil stadium is also designed to be quite versatile. It has been hosting international cricket and football tournaments since several years now and for the stadium, it is important to meet the specific illumination requirements as stipulated by the respective sport's standards. With the latest lighting system, the stadium can now easily switch between the lighting settings required for the game being played on-ground.





Commenting on the project, Sumit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Signify South Asia said, "We are proud to illuminate India's most versatile sports stadium with our Interact Sports connected lighting system. The DY Patil Sports stadium offers an unparalleled and unforgettable sports viewing experience for fans across the country, which was evident during the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League. The unique light shows between the matches created a novel experience and generated a new level of excitement amongst cricket fans who visited the stadium, and I am sure they will remember this for a very long time."



With more than 80 years of experience and recognition as the world leader in sports lighting, Signify has successfully applied its high-quality professional lighting solutions to major stadiums around the world, including India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

