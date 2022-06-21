Dynamic Cables transformed Government Schools

Rajasthan [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): In a bid to continue its commitment towards the purpose of giving back to the community, Dynamic Cables Ltd (DCL), a Jaipur-based listed company under its CSR initiative, has supported the up-gradation of school infrastructure in Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Government Senior Secondary School and Vandan Institute of Rehabilitation and Research. They have helped in the construction of School Blocks, Hostel Facility, Classrooms and Toilets and also provided other essential assets to these schools situated in Jaipur and Ajmer.

As a result of this up-gradation, the quality of education and other facilities has significantly improved, resulting in a multi-fold increase in new admission in the current academic session

Commenting on the CSR activities, Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited, commented: Over the years, Dynamic Cables has been positively impacting lives through healthcare, education, skill development, livelihood and environmental sustainability programs providing inclusive development of our communities. We treat Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) not as a mandate but as the core of why the business exists - to eventually share the wealth for the prosperity of our communities and environment.



Last but not least, we are mindful of our role play in ESG contribution and are extending it through solar power plants, implementing industry 4.0 and various other initiatives.

Dynamic Cables Ltd is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, Power control and instrumentation cables, flexible and industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, and industrial and Export clients. The company has three manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and five regional sales offices across India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

