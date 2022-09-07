Dynamix Group records sales worth Rs 205 crs in Q1 of FY 2022-23 across projects; have a target of launching 3 new projects in FY 2022-23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): The Dynamix Group, renowned for its well-designed and thoughtful residential and commercial properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has accomplished sales worth INR 750 crs across its various projects in FY2021-22. For the quarter ending June 2022, it achieved sales worth INR 205 crs across its six ongoing projects. Dynamix is currently developing 3 ongoing projects in Mumbai, 2 in the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region and 1 large township development in Goa.

It hopes to be able to launch another 3 projects this fiscal year, adding a further 1 million sqft to its portfolio across these geographies. The group has set itself an ambitious sales target across its portfolio of projects this financial year, which it hopes to achieve through a combination of continued sales momentum in its ongoing projects, along with further project launches.

- The Real-Estate developer aims to launch over 1.0 mn sq. ft of projects in FY2022-23, in addition to its ongoing works of ~3.2 million sq. ft in Mumbai, Thane and Goa ~

- The group has already delivered over 30 million sq. ft to its customers over 5 decades in business~

- The group has achieved sales worth INR 750 crs for the financial year 2021-22 ~





FY2022-23, Speaking on the developments, Jay Goenka, Director, Dynamix Group said "We are very pleased with our sales growth in FY 21-22 and remain encouraged by sales performance for the fiscal year so far, which will only be bolstered by planned upcoming project launches. We believe that our keen focus on building spaces that deliver functionality, convenience, and quality lifestyles will stand us in good stead in achieving our ambitious sales targets and growth. These planned launches continue to be the realization of our strategy to grow through the development of high quality, yet affordable homes across Mumbai and the MMR."

The developer last week marked the completion of the reinforced concrete structure of Tower A of its Avanya project, in Dahisar, within a mere 16 months from its launch, despite the onset of the deadly second wave of the covid-19 induced pandemic in the months of April-June 2021. What makes this achievement notable is the fact that the 120 meter (390 feet) tall tower comprises 2 basements and 37 upper floors and is one of the tallest towers in the vicinity. At peak speed, the developer built 4 floors a month, as against the industry standard 2-3 per month. Dynamix hopes to deliver this project, as well as its other ongoing ones, before time.

The Dynamix Group is renowned for its thoughtful and well-designed residential and commercial developments in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Group's residential developments of Gokuldham and Yashodham in Goregaon East alleviated the acute shortage of affordable housing faced by the middle- and lower-income groups in the suburban areas of Mumbai. This served as a springboard for further projects in the suburbs, in areas such as Vasant Vihar in Thane West, Shristi in Mira Road, and Upvan Complex in Upper Govind Nagar, Gokuldham in Goregaon East, and Panchsheel Enclave in Kandivali West, to name a few. Dynamix Group brings a 50 year legacy of high-quality development with over 30 million sq. feet delivered to over 30,000 happy families.

