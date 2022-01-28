E-Commerce accelerator Assiduus Global and e-commerce roll-up Evenflow announce strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/ATK): Assiduus Global, one of the world's leading and fastest-growing consumer tech AI-powered cross-border cross-marketplace E-commerce accelerators has entered into a global strategic partnership with Evenflow.

Founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in 2021, Evenflow aggregates third-party sellers on E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. It acquires online marketplace sellers in the range of $200k - $2 mn per brand.

This partnership brings together Assiduus' industry leading distribution and supply-chain management expertise with Evenflow's proficiency in acquiring profitable third-party sellers and scaling them massively on marketplaces.

Assiduus helps D2C brands launch, scale and grow across E-commerce marketplaces and geographies by enabling their digital commerce through end-to-end distribution and supply chain management. Evenflow acquires third party sellers with a strong product portfolio and enables them to grow exponentially with expertise across the value chain - marketing, branding, supply chain, procurement and others.

"We are excited to partner with Assiduus and leverage their strong fulfillment & data analytics capability to bring our products closer to the customer and thereby reduce the delivery turnaround time. We would be working closely with Assiduus to expand our presence across platforms in India, and soon international as well," says Utsav Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Evenflow.



The association will accelerate growth for both companies in the current rapidly expanding global ecommerce ecosystem. The partnership leverages the respective strengths of Assiduus Global and Evenflow to create compelling value for both companies and their stakeholders.

"We are delighted to partner with Evenflow and bring together the strengths of both our companies and accelerate innovation in the e-commerce. This partnership with Evenflow is in line with our goal of becoming our clients' global partner for all their digital commerce needs with a value proposition of our leading patent-pending technology" says Dr Somdutta Singh, Founder, CEO, Assiduus Global.

While Evenflow is one of the first E-commerce aggregators in India, Assiduus Global is one-of-a-kind E-commerce accelerator that offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brands driven by their AI-powered technology expertise without having them to invest in resources or infrastructure.

Both accelerators and aggregator services greatly impact the broader ecommerce economy and D2C brands can take advantage of the ease and simplicity of doing business on ecommerce marketplaces with the consolidated and highly efficient capabilities that Assiduus and Evenflow offer.

Evenflow acquires marketplace sellers ($200k-$2M) with a great product portfolio and massive growth potential. It scales them by building optimization levers cutting across the supply chain, performance marketing, brand marketing, platform optimization, and cataloging. It's a remote-first team of 40+ people with diverse work experience - ranging from Flipkart, Amazon, Udaan, Uber, Lifelong to others.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

