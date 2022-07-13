E-Commerce platform StudioBackdrops.com announces photography contest to mark 'World Photography Day 2022'

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/GPRC): To celebrate 'World Photography Day' in a unique way, leading E-commerce platform StudioBackdrops.com, today announced a nationwide online photography competition. The registration for the competition will commence on 11th July and the last date for sending entries is August 11, 2022.

With this initiative, Studiobackdrops.com aims to bring forth the creative skills of aspiring photographers and professionals to showcase their talent. One can register by logging in 'www.studiobackdrops.in'. The winners will be declared on August 19, 2022.

Reflecting the colour 'Red' as its central theme, the competition invites all Indian photography professionals, aspiring photographers and amateurs of or over 18 years to register and participate. Participants need to send a single photo or a photo story consisting of 2 to 5 images to participate in the competition. The entry photo or photo story taken by the participant through any photography equipment should be their original work undertaken in 2022.

Entries will be judged by professional photographers and videographers. The jury comprises renowned photographers like Kunaal Bose and Somnath Roy, who will handpick the winners of the competition. The winner of the competition will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs One lakh by StudioBackdrops.com while first and second runner-ups will receive backdrops and imaging equipment from Studiobackdrops.com.



Elaborating on the first-of-its-kind event, Archisman Misra, Founder and CEO, of StudioBackdrops.com, said, "It is often tough to pursue your passion and make a living, it is even more so for Photographers. We launched 'StudioBackdrops.com Photography Contest 2022' to recognise the talent of Indian photographers and to encourage and enable them to follow their passion. With this competition, we provide all of them a platform to showcase the best of their creative side."

"As a photographer, I know that our creativity is our form of self-expression. Of all the ideas, thoughts, aspirations, goals and dreams we have. I want all the participants to tap into those very thoughts and re-interpret the theme to showcase their creativity and self-expression" he added.

There is no fee to participate in the competition and it is restricted to only residents of India.

StudioBackdrops.com was launched in 2016 by Archisman Misra, an industry expert, who was frustrated with the lack of good photography equipment in India. The online entity was born out of this need to make world-class photography and video equipment easily available to photographers, cinematographers and content creators in India. The platform brought together experienced professionals to curate locally sourced products and internationally renowned brands. It started with a limited number of products and has grown its offerings substantially. StudioBackdrops.com is now the biggest online platform for Photography and Videography solutions in India. The start-up is now 5 years old with thousands of unique customers and more than 25,000 orders fulfilled.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

