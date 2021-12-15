E-Shram free registration desk organized for workers in Keishamthong, Manipur consitutuency

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): eSHRAM portal has been developed by Ministry of Labour & Employment, for creating a National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW), which will be seeded with Aadhaar.

It will have details of name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill types and family details etc. for optimum realization of their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them. It is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers, etc.

Laisom Santosh Singh, from Keishamthong, Manipur has organized the eSHram free registration desk for the people of his constituency. He has also started door-to-door campaign for creating awareness among the people for the registration on Eshram portal.

Laisom Santosh Singh said, "it has been done by the central government to improve the implementation efficiency of the social security services for the unorganized workers, Integration of Social Security Schemes meant for UWs being administered by MoLE and subsequently those run by other ministries as well."

The government launched the e-shram portal on August 26, 2021. The portal allows a person to register himself or herself on self declaration basis. "As per the e-shram portal, the number of gig workers registered in the country as on December 2, 2021 is 7,29,447," Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Laisom Santosh Singh said," Central Government has given social security as well as honour to Unorganized Sector Workers. This scheme will benefit the Shram Yogis when they get old and they may have no means of livelihood and will get a 'Maandhan' (Pension) of Rs. 3,000 per month throughout their life. Government is sincerely working for welfare of poor sections of society and poverty alleviation and social security schemes are being implemented in mission mode with regular monitoring by PM himself with an emphasis to finish the work in time bound manner.

He further said that the Government under leadership of the Prime Minister is working for all sections of society especially for the poor. Laisom Santosh Singh, is popularly known as "Bony" in his constituency. He comes from a political family background.

