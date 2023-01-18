Earthy Tweens Wins Organic Kids' Lifestyle Fashion Brand 2022-23 at Bharat Startup Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based eco-friendly organic kids' clothing and toy startup Earthy Tweens received the award for Organic Kids' Lifestyle Fashion brand 2022-23 (North India) at Bharat Startup Awards 2023, organized by International Brand Equity, India's leading business and marketing magazine. The sparkling award function was held in Bangalore in the presence of many well-established startup founders and companies in attendance.

The award was accompanied by a Certificate of Achievement, which recognized Earthy Tweens as the 'Startup of the Year 2022-23 (North India) Sustainable Kids' fashion and Earth-friendly Toys'. Founded in 2022, Earthy Tweens is an environmentally-conscious clothing brand that uses eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, wood, fabric, rubber, bamboo etc., to make children's wear and toys. The brand has taken a proactive step to cause minimal impact on the environment and the least exhaustion of natural resources.



The sustainable fashion brand has been founded by Nishant Kumar, who also holds the position of CEO of the company. Earthy Tweens has been credited for its emphasis on creating an equitable balance between responsibility towards the sustenance of the planet and personal fashion and acting as the torchbearer of a much-desired change in the lifestyle fashion industry.

Talking about the historic win at the Bharat Startup Awards 2023, Nishant Kumar, Founder and CEO, of Earthy Tweens, said, "It is an ineffable feeling to describe winning the prestigious award for Organic Kids' Lifestyle Fashion brand for the year 2022-23 at Bharat Startup Awards 2023. Earthy Tweens was established with a vision to make sustainable fashion a conscious choice for buyers. We have scored a big win which also serves as a validation of our efforts that have gone into creating Earthy Tweens what it is today. I thank the jury for considering us worthy of the award and also extend my regards for the contribution of our team members."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

